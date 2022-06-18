Trumps January 6 arguments dubbed Costanza defense after Seinfeld joke





Donald Trump has been accused of using the Constanza Defence, a reference to an episode of the classic sitcom Seinfeld, to justify his false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

In a Tuesday episode of MSNBCs The Beat, host Ari Melber said the former president seemed to be copying a line of logic from Seinfeld character George Constanza, who says in one episode, Remember, it’s not a lie if you believe it.

The MSNBC host claimed Mr Trump was doing the same, continuing with baseless claims about the election, even though newly uncovered evidence from January 6 congressional hearings suggests the former president was warned repeatedly that he was wrong and that he planned to cancel the election. were illegal.

The evidence shows he wasn’t actually wrong on that point, Mr Melber said. He was very much, they say, an informed coup plotter, not some clumsy jobless idiot in a cafe.

The past few days of congressional hearings have shown the many warnings Mr. Trump has received that his campaign ideas are far from true.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told the committee in pre-recorded testimony that he informed the president that his ideas about the election were silly and completely nonsensical.

I told him the stuff his people were offering to the public was bull *** I mean the allegations of fraud were bull ***, Mr Barr said.

White House lawyers describing how Donald Trump’s plan for his vice president to overturn the election result anyway was completely mad, while Mike Pence himself repeatedly warned the president it would be illegal.

Mr Trump has since said that Mr Pence actually agreed with the plan to overturn the election result when counting votes in the Senate, but the former team of vice presidents said it was adamant fake.

Despite all this evidence, the former president maintained that he had done nothing wrong and that the January 6 committee was a political stunt to prevent him from running for president again.

Mr. Trump denounced the pitiful inquiry into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Monday, after the congressional committee held a day of scathing testimony accusing the former president of lying to his supporters and losing touch with reality. as he tried to cancel the 2020 election.

The January 6 Screening Committee dishonors everything we hold sacred in our Constitution. If they had real evidence, they would hold real hearings with equal representation, Mr. Trump wrote in a lengthy statement Monday. They don’t, so they use the illegally constituted committee to put on a smoke and mirror show for the American people, in a pitiful last-ditch effort to deceive the American public again.

The missive ended ambiguously, with Mr Trump appearing to tease a 2024 presidential return.

It is simply an attempt to prevent a man who is leading in all the polls, against Republicans and Democrats by wide margins, from running for president again, Mr Trump wrote, before to blame Democrats for inflation and high gas prices.

Elsewhere in the 12-page post, Mr Trump cites debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election from the recent documentary 2000 Mules, by conservative scholar Dinesh DSouza.

The film, which has been repeatedly debunked by fact-checkers, claims many people were illegally paid in hotly contested states like Georgia and Arizona to fraudulently collect and deposit Democratic votes.

The documentary has no concrete evidence that this actually happened, alongside a single anonymous whistleblower from Arizona claiming she saw what she assumed were ongoing gains.

The film also makes specious use of cellphone geolocation data, which it claims shows election mules returning to ballot drop-off locations again and again.

Experts say this cell tower data is inaccurate and there are many reasons why someone in a dense metropolitan area like Atlanta or Philadelphia might pass by a ballot drop-off location for completely unrelated reasons. of an election.

A spokesman for Mr Trump said his claims of voter fraud and those of the film were valid.

Fake News outlets repeatedly calling hard evidence of voter fraud debunked are not doing it, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told The Independent. Nothing in 2,000 mules has been disproved.

