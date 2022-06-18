China says trade with Russia set to hit new highs in coming months despite sanctions





Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Russian-sponsored business event on Friday said he wants to strengthen bilateral trade relations with Moscow, despite learning of Russia’s illegal action against Ukraine. . He was speaking in particular at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) – an annual Russian business event for the economic sector – also known as “Russian Davos”. According to an official English translation broadcast by Russian state broadcaster RT, the Chinese president said trade with Moscow is expected to reach new highs in the coming months. “Today our cooperation between Russia and China is increasing. Trade in the first half of this year amounted to tens of billions of US dollars. And we can expect new records in the months to come,” Xi Jinping said. Although he is aware of the sanctions imposed by the West and Europe on Russia, the Chinese leader said he would make sure to “remove all trade barriers” between the two nations in order to achieve “the great cooperation between our two nations. Furthermore, he pointed out that China’s dream projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative, formerly known as One Belt One Road, have not changed (despite the war) and added that he expects to take further steps to strengthen the country’s economic potential. Citing recent Chinese customs data, Jinping said business between Beijing and Moscow had swelled 28.9 percent in the first five months of this year. “China will continue to promote high-quality development, relentlessly expand high-level opening-up, and promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road,” he said. “China is willing to work with countries around the world, including Russia, to jointly create development prospects, share growth opportunities and make new contributions to deepening global development cooperation and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” Jinping added. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who opened the event with a 73-minute long speech, criticized the Biden administration for imposing sanctions on Moscow and added that the country’s economy would weather the reckless sanctions. and senseless. According to Putin, Russian companies and government authorities have worked calmly and professionally despite the sanctions in place. “We were normalizing the economic situation. We stabilized the financial markets, the banking system and the trading system,” he added. Russia-China relations It is pertinent to point out that China and Russia have been in constant contact ahead of the Winter Olympics which took place days before Putin’s brutal attack on Ukraine. After the war began, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited China in March and held a “fruitful” meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Also at this time, the two diplomats claimed to bring the matter to a record high. Image: AP

