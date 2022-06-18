PM Modis’ emotional blog as his mother enters her hundredth year

New Delhi: As his mother enters her 100th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modip has written a moving blog. He recalls the privileged moments of his childhood that he spent with his mother. He recalled several sacrifices made by his mother growing up and mentioned various qualities of his mother that shaped his spirit, personality, and self-confidence.

Today I feel extremely happy and lucky to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba Modi is entering its hundredth year. This will be the year of his centenary of birth.writes PM Modi.

A symbol of resilience

Recalling the difficulties his mother faced during her childhood, Prime Minister Modi said: My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Like all mothers. At a tender age, PM Modis’ mother lost her mother. He said: She doesn’t even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her knees. She spent her entire childhood without her mother.

He remembers the small house in Vadnagar with earthen walls and clay tiles for a roof where he lived with his parents and siblings. He mentioned countless daily adversities that his mother encountered and successfully overcame.

He mentioned that his mother not only did all the household chores on her own, but also worked to supplement the meager household income. She used to wash utensils in a few houses and take time to spin the charkha to help cover household expenses.

PM Modi recalls During the rains, our roof would leak and the house would be flooded. Mom placed buckets and utensils under the leaks to collect rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience.

Deep respect for those who are committed to cleanliness

Cleanliness, Prime Minister Modi said, was something his mother had always been extremely particular about. He shared several examples that gave insight into his mother being very picky about keeping clean.

Prime Minister Modi said his mother had deep respect for those involved in cleaning and sanitizing. Whenever someone came to clean the drain adjacent to their house in Vadnagar, his mother wouldn’t let them go without giving them tea.

Finding Happiness in the Joys of Others

Prime Minister Modi mentioned that his mother would find happiness in the joys of others and was extremely generous. He recalled A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and finished his studies. Mother was as loving and caring for Abbas as she was for all of us brothers and sisters. Every year on Eid, she used to cook her favorite dishes. During festivals, it was common for children from the neighborhood to come to our house and enjoy the special preparations of the mothers.

PM Modis’ mother has only publicly accompanied him twice

In the blog post, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly. Once was at a public reception in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak to his forehead after returning from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk while completing the Ekta Yatra. The second instance was when Prime Minister Modi was first sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

A life lesson PM Modis’ mother taught him

Prime Minister Modi wrote that his mother made him realize that it was possible to learn without being formally educated. He shared an incident when he wanted to publicly honor all of his teachers, including his greatest teacher, his mother. However, her mother refused saying: You see, I’m an ordinary person. I may have given birth to you, but you were educated and brought up by the Almighty.

Prime Minister Modi further added that although his mother did not come to the event, she made sure he called someone from the Jethabhai family Joshi Jis his local teacher, who taught him the alphabet. His thought process and far-sighted thinking have always surprised me, he said.

adult citizen

Prime Minister Modis mentioned that as a dedicated citizen, his mother has voted in every election since the start of the elections, from Panchayat to Parliament.

Lead an extremely simple life

Reflecting on his mother’s extremely simple lifestyle, PM Modi wrote that even today there are no assets in his mother’s name. I’ve never seen her wear gold ornaments, and she has no interest either. As before, she continues to lead an extremely simple life in her small bedroom. said the prime minister.

Keep abreast of current developments

Prime Minister Modis said his mother was keeping abreast of current developments around the world. He mentioned it in his blog. Recently, I asked her how much she watches television each day. She replied that most people on TV are busy fighting with each other, and she only watches those who calmly read the news and explain everything. I was pleasantly surprised that Mother kept track of so much.

Living memory despite its age

PM Modi shared another example from 2017 that shows his mother’s vigilance despite her advanced age. In 2017, PM Modi went to meet her directly from Kashi and wore prasad for her. When I met Mother, she immediately asked me if I had paid tribute to Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev. Mother always uses full name – Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev. Then during the conversation, she asked me if the pathways to Kashi Vishwanath temple are always the same, like there is a temple inside the premises of someone’s house. I was surprised and asked when she visited the temple. She revealed that she had been to Kashi many years ago but surprisingly remembered everything, Prime Minister Modi has said.

Respect the choices of others

Prime Minister Modi clarified that his mother not only respects others’ choices but also refrains from imposing her preferences. In my particular case, she respected my decisions, never created obstacles and encouraged me. Since childhood, she could sense that a different state of mind was growing in me. mentioned PM Modi.

It was PM Modis’ mother who gave him all her support when he decided to leave his home. Understanding his desires and blessing him, his mother said to him: Do what your spirit tells you.

Focus on Garib Kalyan

Prime Minister Modi said his mother always inspired him to have a strong resolve and focus on garibkalyan. He shared an example from 2001 when he was declared Chief Minister of Gujarat. After reaching Gujarat, PM Modi went straight to meet his mother. She was extremely ecstatic and told him, I don’t understand your job in government, but I just want you to never take a bribe.

His mother keeps reassuring him that he shouldn’t worry about her and stay focused on the more important responsibilities. Every time he talks to her on the phone, her mother tells her:Never do anything bad or wrong with anyone and keep working for the poor.

Life Mantra – Hard Work

Prime Minister Modi said his parents’ honesty and self-respect were their greatest qualities. Despite struggling with poverty and the challenges that come with it, Prime Minister Modi said his parents never strayed from the path of honesty or compromised on their self-respect. Constant hard work was their main mantra to overcome any challenge!

An icon of Matrushakti

PM Modi further added, In my mother’s life story, I see India’s penance, sacrifice and contribution matrushakti. Whenever I look at Mother and millions of women like her, I find there is nothing unachievable for Indian women.

PM Modiencapsulated his mother’s inspiring life story in a nutshell

Far beyond every story of deprivation is the glorious story of a mother,

Far above all struggle is a mother’s firm resolve.