Trump speaks to Faith and Freedom Coalition as January 6 hearings continue : NPR





Former President Trump spoke with the conservative Christian group Faith and Freedom Coalition as the House Jan. 6 committee continues hearings outlining its efforts to void the 2020 election.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The January 6 committee worked to explain how Donald Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 election led to the January 6 violence. It’s unclear what impact the hearings will have on Trump’s future as leader of the Republican Party.

Christian conservatives in the GOP tend to back the former president. Thousands of people are gathered in Nashville with the Faith and Freedom Coalition. And Trump gave them a long attack on the January 6 committee.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Remember, at the end of the day, they’re not after me. They are after you. It’s true. They are after you. They are after all what we represent.

SHAPIROExBulletin’s Susan Davis is joining us now from Nashville. Hi Sue.

SUSAN DAVIS, BYLINE: Hi, Ari.

SHAPIRO: Did the audiences make an impression on the voters attending this event?

DAVIS: Almost none. I mean, they don’t watch the hearings. Audiences have almost no credibility. It was really remarkable for me. I’ve been here two days, and everyone I’ve spoken to who attends the conference said they think the election was stolen from Trump or they think there was fraud during the election. They therefore fully adhered to the claims of the former president. Trump did…

SHAPIRO: False statements – none of those…

DAVIS: False statements.

SHAPIRO: … The statements are true, yes.

DAVIS: Right. You know, Trump focused heavily on the Jan. 6 committee today and again repeated his campaign claims that he won the election, which he didn’t. He also attacked former Vice President Mike Pence for his actions to uphold the results, which the committee reviewed this week; which is also quite remarkable at a gathering like this because Pence, you know, throughout his career, had really aligned himself with that wing of the party.

SHAPIRO: Yeah, it was the Pence people.

DAVIS: Yeah.

SHAPIRO: He was very popular there. So how did the attacks on him play out with the people attending this event?

DAVIS: Yeah, I’ve talked to a lot of people about it. I spoke to a guy. His name is Bishop WJ Coleman. He’s a pastor from Louisville, miss. And I asked him if he thought Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6.

BISHOP WJ COLEMAN: If that’s what he believed in, God bless him, so be it. But if anything else comes out of the pipeline in the future, let the chips fall where they can.

DAVIS: It was a very common feeling, this idea that Pence, you know, he thinks he did the right thing, but he was wrong in their eyes. Pence spoke at this event last year, if you recall. He was booed as a traitor by those present. He’s not here this year, although I asked the Faith and Freedom Coalition, and they told me they invited him a few months ago, but he told them he had a scheduling conflict.

SHAPIRO: So, has the level of enthusiasm that the evangelical right feels for Donald Trump changed at all?

DAVIS: Not in this room. I mean, it’s really clear that people came here to see him, to hear about him. And there’s a lot of hope that he’ll run for president again in 2024. I saw a woman named Sue Pickens – she’s from Orlando, Florida – and asked her if she wanted to see Trump run. present again.

SUE PICKENS: I pray for him every day, several times a day. I pray for his protection. I pray for his health. And I think he’ll be fine. I think he has unfinished business.

DAVIS: You know, having said that, Trump was there, but a lot of people may be considering running for president whether Trump does or not — people like former governor and ambassador Nikki Haley, former secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Senator Rick Scott all here. You know, the white evangelical vote remains very critical to winning the Republican nomination. I spoke to Ralph Reed, who heads the Faith and Freedom Coalition. And he said their voter roll is now about 42 million Americans.

SHAPIRO: You know, any day now the Supreme Court could overrule Roe v Wade. And that has been a goal of the evangelical movement for decades. They fought for a conservative court, fighting to end the national abortion law in the United States. So what are the people you talk to saying about how they view this moment and where their activism goes from here?

DAVIS: Yeah, that was a question I had for Timothy Head. He is the executive director of the coalition. And I asked that. Where does – what happens to this move if Roe is knocked down? And that’s what he said.

TIMOTHY HEAD: We’re getting a lot of questions about whether this could lead to lower attendance in the fall. But because the issue is going to become a state issue, I actually think it will galvanize a lot of these activists in their respective states to make sure that their individual state is kind of locked down.

DAVIS: You know, abortion, he said, will obviously remain the driving force of the movement, coming back to the state level. But he also made a point that I think is remarkable. He said there’s a lot of attention in the movement right now about corporate America, that denominational voters were really excited about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking on Disney. DeSantis, of course, is eyeing a run in 2024 himself. They even like the idea of ​​Elon Musk buying Twitter because there’s this feeling that corporate cultures have just silenced Christian opinions. It is therefore likely that there could be a new wave of activism among evangelicals against companies that have engaged in what they see as social political activism.

SHAPIRO: This is Susan Davis from NPR at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Nashville. Thanks Sue.

DAVIS: You’re welcome.

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/06/17/1105970790/trump-speaks-to-faith-and-freedom-coalition-as-jan-6-hearings-continue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos