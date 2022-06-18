Turkish president will soon visit Zagreb, says Cavusoglu





ZAGREB, June 17, 2022 – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Zagreb on Friday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would soon visit Croatia, adding that he hoped for a positive outcome of talks on electoral law reform between Croatian and Bosnian politicians in Bosnia. and Herzegovina. Cavusoglu and Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grli Radman arrived in Zagreb together on the Turkish minister’s plane from Ohrid, North Macedonia, where they had attended the Prespa Forum. Speaking at a press conference at the Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, whose post-quake reconstruction would be taken care of by a Turkish company, Cavusoglu said he and Grli Radman used their joint trip for talks . The two ministers exchanged thanks for the help Croatia gave to Turkey during the 2021 fires and for the help Turkey gave to Croatia after the disastrous earthquakes in 2020. Grli Radman said there were no outstanding issues between the two countries and Cavusoglu said their relationship was based on “great friendship”. The Turkish official announced that Turkish President Erdogan would soon visit Zagreb, but he did not reveal any details. Much of the talks between the two ministers focused on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where Cavusoglu will visit later today after his meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovi, but the press conference only heard general messages . Ankara’s official position is clear and unchanged for a long time, we fully support the stability, peace and economic integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the Turkish minister, who recently met in Istanbul with the Serbian member of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, after which he met Serbian President Aleksandar Vui in Belgrade and Croatian President Zoran Milanovi in ​​Ohrid. We always keep our distance from all political sides in BiH. We treat everyone the same, we are not biased, said Cavusoglu, who is due to meet in Bosnia and Herzegovina the high representative of the international community, Christian Schmidt, and members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, efik Daferovi and eljko Komi. He is also expected to visit the grave of former Bosnia and Herzegovina President Alija Izetbegovi. The Turkish Minister announced the strengthening of the dialogue which is part of a mechanism of trilateral consultations between Zagreb, Sarajevo and Ankara, also to be discussed in BiH. We see that there have been talks between Bosnians and Croats in BiH lately, we will definitely support them and hope for a positive outcome, he stressed. Addressing the press conference, Grli Radman spoke of the “historic role of the two charismatic presidents” – Suleyman Demirel of Turkey and Franjo Tuman of Croatia – for regional stability. Grli Radman thanked his Turkish counterpart for supporting Croatia’s accession to the OECD and Cavusoglu thanked Croatia for supporting Turkey’s application for EU membership. Cavusoglu said trade between the two countries, which has seen a significant increase, could reach US$1 billion this year, and up to US$5 billion over a five-year period. Turkish companies are in charge of many projects in Croatia, in construction, energy and tourism, and the two countries are also discussing cooperation in the military industry, Cavusoglu said.

