Emails: Wisconsin prioritized by Donald Trump lawyers in bid to overturn 2020 election | local government





Alexander Shur | Wisconsin State Journal, Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal

The lawyer at the center of former President Donald Trump’s plan to void the 2020 election has considered taking a Wisconsin lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court as part of the plan, emails recently revealed.

Regarding the likelihood of the United States Supreme Court hearing 2020 election challenges, attorney John Eastman reportedly told Wisconsin-affiliated attorney Kenneth Chesebro on December 24, 2020, the odds are not based on the legal merits but on an assessment of the judges’ thorns, and I understand that there is an uphill battle going on, according to emails shared with The New York Times.

For those who are willing to do their duty, we should help them by giving them a Wisconsin certificate petition to add to the mix, Eastman added, referring to a request to the highest court in the land to hear a case from the Wisconsin as the two sought to pave the way for Trump. to serve a second term.

Chesebro, a pro-Trump attorney who is charged in a lawsuit for advising Republicans who have posed in several states, including Wisconsin, as fake Trump voters, reportedly responded by saying the chances of action before 6 January would become more favorable if the judges began to fear that there would be wild chaos on January 6th unless they ruled by then anyway.

Chesebro did not respond to a request for comment.

Five days after Eastman’s email, Chesebro and two other Wisconsin lawyers asked the nation’s highest court to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to decide the election because, they argued, , Wisconsin officials mistakenly counted at least 50,125 mail-in ballots in heavily Democratic areas. more than enough to affect the outcome of the presidential election in Wisconsin.

This was after the Wisconsin Supreme Court dismissed his election challenge, Trump v. Biden, just over a week before Eastman’s email was sent.

But that ultimate request that Chesebro made with Trump attorneys James Troupis and R. George Burnett failed when the U.S. Supreme Court denied the request on Feb. 22, 2021. That was more than a month later. that then-Vice President Mike Pence certified the results. of the 2020 election despite pressure from Trump to do otherwise.

On December 30, 2020, six days after Eastman’s first email, Indiana-based Trump attorneys asked the United States Supreme Court to hear a separate case, Trump v. Wisconsin Elections Commission , also alleging the counting of tens of thousands of invalid mail-in ballots. in Wisconsin. This petition was denied on March 8, 2021.

They knew all along that this was state law, and it was all about state courts, and they only start talking about the Supreme Court of the United States after it was clear that ‘they lost in state court,’ said Jeffrey Mandell, an attorney at the liberal law firm Law Forward, of the viability of the petitions to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It really wasn’t a bona fide belief that they had strong legal claims, but that it was about creating confusion by trying to overturn the outcome of an election, because it was really political, Mandell said.

But just when Trump’s lawyers were hoping the U.S. Supreme Court would hear their cases, Mandell said, Trump’s team was there, let’s throw everything we can against the wall and see if anything sticks. the sentence. And so, while I assume their main thinking was about the Trump v. Biden case, I’m sure they were more than happy to use the other case as well.

Eastman asked then-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to be put on the clemency list after the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, a member of the US House Select Committee investigating efforts to to annul the election. Chesebro is now charged in a Wisconsin lawsuit with counseling 10 people who signed documents attempting to hand over Wisconsins Electoral College votes to Trump.

Additionally, testimony from Marc Short, who served as Pence’s chief of staff, uncovered Thursday by the United States House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, reveals the former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Republican from Janesville. , told Short and Pence that Pence had no authority to block Joe Bidens’ certification.

Speaking in a closed meeting with the committee, Short said he received a call from Ryan informing him that Pence had no authority to stop Bidens certification.

President Ryan wanted to call and say you know, you don’t have more authority and I told him, Mr. President, you know, Mike, you know he recognizes that, Short said in testimony to camera aired Thursday. And we kind of laughed about it and he said, I get it. And then he spoke to the vice president to, I think, have the same conversation, Short said.

Wisconsin trial

A handful of Democrats, including two official presidential voters, filed a lawsuit last month against the 10 Republicans who signed documents in an attempt to hand over Wisconsins Electoral College votes to Trump, alleging that in doing so the individuals played a role in Jan. 6. , 2021, uprising.

The lawsuit, filed by attorneys from the liberal law firm Law Forward in Dane County Circuit Court, alleges that the 10 Republicans and the two attorneys who advised them violated multiple criminal and civil laws when they met at the State Capitol on December 14, 2020, signing official-looking documents claiming Trump won the state.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 in fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff. Plaintiffs in the case include legally elected Wisconsin voters Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold, as well as Bonnie Joseph, who is listed in court documents as someone who opposes defendants’ unlawful interference with Wisconsin’s turnout. in the electoral college.

The lawsuit follows a March decision by Wisconsin’s bipartisan Elections Commission to unanimously dismiss a lawsuit filed by Mandell that sought sanctions against the 10 Republicans, including Republican Commissioner Robert Spindell, who signed the filings. official appearance. The lawsuit also lists Chesebro and Troupis, a Republican-appointed former Dane County judge.

The Republicans’ meeting came on the advice of attorneys with close ties to Trump. Documents highlighted efforts by members of Trump’s inner circle to circumvent the Electoral College process in several states, including Wisconsin, after the 2020 election, despite recounts and court rulings claiming Biden defeated Trump in the Battleground State by nearly 21,000 votes.

Republicans said the meeting was aimed at preserving their legal options amid litigation surrounding the election. Chesebro sent a memo to Troupis on Nov. 18, 2020, detailing the Republicans’ eventual plan to impersonate voters.

The meeting took place on the same day as Wisconsin’s Democratic electoral slate met on Capitol Hill to give states 10 electoral votes to Biden. It also came after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks reviewed the presidential election results.

Other complaints

Law Forward also filed a complaint with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and another with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints from Wisconsin lawyers against the former GOP chairman of the State, Andrew Hitt, who also signed the documents. The US Department of Justice is also looking into the matter.

Hitt and fellow signer and GOP chairman of the 8th congressional district, Kelly Ruh, were subpoenaed earlier this year by the US House committee. The committee subpoenaed people in six other states where similar documents were signed.

The committee is examining whether Republicans were trying to present Pence with conflicting voter lists so he could throw the election to a House vote that would have handed the election to Trump, which Pence refused to do.

