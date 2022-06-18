Lord Geidt: ‘Boris Johnson’s openness to breaking the law’ caused me to resign as ethics adviser





BORIS Johnson’s ethics counselor has released a damning statement clearly explaining his reasons for leaving his post.

In his resignation letter, which was published on Thursday, the peer suggested that Johnson’s handling of the party and the UK government’s plans to extend tariffs on steel imports, which could breach EU rules World Trade Organization (WTO) and breaking international law, had both contributed to his decision to leave. In his letter accepting Geidt’s resignation, Johnson focused heavily on the steel tariff issue, implying that it alone had been the reason for his ethics counselor’s resignation. However, Geidt has now said the focus on the steel tariff issue is a distraction. READ MORE:Boris Johnson ‘considers scrapping role of ethics adviser’, says Downing Street In a letter to the Chairman of the Select Committee on Constitutional Affairs, William Wragg, published Friday evening, Geidt acknowledged that his declaration of resignation may have been too “cautious”. He said the steel issue was “just one example of what could yet constitute deliberate breaches by the UK of its obligations under international law”. The peer said there had been “some confusion over the precise cause” of his resignation following the publication of his letter to the Prime Minister and subsequent response. Geidt continued: “My letter has been interpreted as suggesting that an important matter of principle is limited to a narrow and technical consideration of steel tariffs. The cautious language of my letter may not have sufficiently explained the much broader scope of my objection. “On a BBC show last night [Thursday]former Cabinet Secretary Lord Butler said the following (with my emphasis): “He [Lord Geidt] finds it abhorrent and impossible to be asked to cover up something that might be contrary to international law and he does not think it is something that should be asked of him. It’s not about steel. The question is whether to ask Lord Geidt to give the Prime Minister cover beforehand when he is planning to do something that could contravene international law. When the prime minister asks his own adviser to give his opinion on the prime minister’s conduct, it really doesn’t work. “This precisely represents my position. The focus on the steel tariff issue is a distraction. It was merely an example of what could still constitute deliberate breaches by the UK of its obligations under the international law, given the government’s widely publicized openness to it.” Geidt ended by saying he was “mindful of my own obligations under the seven principles of public life (including integrity) [and]I couldn’t have left to advise on a possible breach of the law.” Since Geidt stepped down, Downing Street has suggested that Johnson is considering cutting the role he had filled altogether. Reports indicated that the job of advising the prime minister on ethics would prove incredibly difficult to fulfill. It took the Conservative government five months to find a replacement for Johnson’s former ethics adviser Alex Allan, who resigned after his findings that Priti Patel had bullied staff were dismissed by the prime minister.

