Chinese president addresses 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum





Xinhua On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended and spoke at the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in virtual format by invitation. Xi pointed out that the world is facing major changes and a pandemic not seen in a century, economic globalization is facing headwinds, and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development of United Nations poses unprecedented challenges. At a time when the international community is so eager to achieve more equitable, sustainable and secure development, we must seize the opportunities, meet the challenges head on and work to implement the Global Development Initiative in order to to build a shared future of peace and prosperity. . Xi said, first, we need to foster an environment conducive to development. It is important that we follow true multilateralism, respect and support the pursuit by all countries of development paths suited to their national conditions, build an open global economy, and increase the representation and voice of emerging markets. and developing countries in global economic governance, with a view to making global development more balanced, coordinated and inclusive. Second, we need to strengthen development partnerships. It is important to strengthen North-South and South-South cooperation, pool cooperation resources, development partnership platforms and networks, and scale up development assistance, so as to forge greater synergy for development and closing the development gap. Third, we must advance economic globalization. It is important that we strengthen the “soft connectivity” of development policies and international rules and standards, reject attempts at decoupling, supply disruptions, unilateral sanctions and maximum pressures, remove trade barriers, preserve stability global industrial and supply chains, tackling deteriorating food and energy crises and reviving the global economy. Fourth, we must pursue innovation-driven development. It is important that we unlock the potential for innovation-driven growth, improve the rules and institutional environment for innovation, remove barriers to the flow of innovation factors, deepen exchanges and cooperation in innovation, facilitate greater integration of science and technology into the economy, and ensure that the fruits of innovation are shared by all. Xi stressed that the fundamentals of China’s economy – its strong resilience, huge potential and long-term sustainability – remain unchanged. “We have full confidence in China’s economic development. China will continue to promote high-quality development, expand high-level opening-up with firm determination, and pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.” , did he declare. China stands ready to work with Russia and all other countries to explore development prospects, share growth opportunities and make new contributions to deepening global development cooperation and building community. destiny for mankind, Xi added. The plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was held in an online and offline format in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 17. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart K. Tokaev, among others attended the event.

