Marriyum – Latest News – The Nation





Information minister says people won’t listen to Imran’s protest policy

ISLAMABAD – Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the people have rejected Imran Khan’s policy of chaos and lawlessness as she castigated the latter for calling for protests on Sunday (today). She also reiterated the governments’ determination to control inflation in the country.

In a statement on Friday, she said the inflation was the result of the PTI government’s bad policies which she added have wreaked havoc on the country’s economy over the past three and a half years. .

Reacting to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call for protests on Sunday, the minister said people had rejected Imran Khan’s policy of chaos and lawlessness. Furthermore, the Minister said that no speculation should be made on Pakistan’s removal or retention in the FATF gray list. In a tweet on Friday, she said details of the FATF decision will be released by the Foreign Office today.

Marriyum said Imran Khan should realize that the masses do not support those who negotiate the national and public interest for a few diamonds, a few hundred canals of land and a few financial benefits. People can’t stand liars, hypocrites and don’t answer the call of inefficient and incompetent looters and constitutional violators, she argued. She urged Imran to apologize to Almighty Allah and the people while acknowledging his responsibility for the inflation and economic disaster in the country. People know that Imran brought inflation and that he reached an agreement with the IMF on weak grounds, she noted. She said that by violating the agreement with the IMF, Imran Khan was endangering the reputation of Pakistan in the community of nations.

“People will not date those who shot and killed innocent policemen,” she remarked, adding that Imran had created economic disaster and inflation and that the current government was doing its best to remediate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/2022/06/18/high-inflation-result-of-pti-govts-poor-policies-marriyum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos