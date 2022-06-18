Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s Bail Request Rejected





Latest live news: Hello and welcome to the ABP News LIVE blog. Follow this space to get the latest developments and breaking news from India including the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath programme, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Gujarat, latest Covid update, Monkeypox and others developing stories across the country and abroad. PM Modi will start his 2-day visit to Gujarat today Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Friday evening at Ahmedabad airport for a two-day visit to Gujarat. On June 18 (today), Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore during Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara. Later today PM will also meet his mother Heeraben who turned 100 today. Recently, an 80 meter road in Raysan region was named Pujya Hiraba Marg in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat. Modi will be on a one-day visit to Gujarat today and will visit Pavagadh Temple and later address a gathering in Vadodara. Protests against the Agnipath program continue, public properties are damaged Protests have continued unabated in several states across the country against the central government’s Agnipath recruitment program for the armed forces despite assurances from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the head of the army regarding the defense recruiting program. Protesters, armed with bricks and stones, scattered across large parts of the country, from Uttar Pradesh to Telangana and from Bihar to Madhya Pradesh, as train stations and highways turned into battlefields. Indian Railways said more than 300 trains have been affected and more than 200 canceled so far due to the protests. At least four trains were torched – two in Bihar, one in Uttar Pradesh and one in Telangana. UP Board Class 10, 12 results to be announced today The UP Board’s 10th and 12th 2022 results will be announced on June 18, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said on Friday. “High school results (10th class) will be announced at 2 p.m., while intermediate results (12th class) will be announced at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18,” UPMSP said in a press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/breaking-news-live-updates-june-18-agnipath-scheme-protests-pm-modi-gujarat-visit-heeraben-modi-100th-birthday-covid-19-update-up-board-results-2022-monkeypox-outbreak-1537907

