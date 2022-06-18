China launches third aircraft carrier, named after province across from Taiwan





BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) – China on Friday launched its third aircraft carrier, Fujian, named after the province across from self-governing Taiwan, sending a statement of intent to rivals as it upgrades its military . President Xi Jinping has made overhauling the world’s largest armed forces a central part of his agenda, seeking to project his power far beyond China’s shores, although the government says it has no hostile intentions . Champagne, colorful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were unfurled to celebrate the carrier’s launch and official naming at a ceremony at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, state media reported. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Dozens of navy personnel lined up in front of the ship and sang the national anthem during the ceremony, which was attended by senior officials including Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission. The carrier has a full-length flight deck with a catapult launch system, according to state media. Fujian will join Shandong, commissioned in late 2019, and Liaoning, which China bought used from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted in the country. China is still honing its ability to operate aircraft carriers and integrate them into battle groups, something the United States has been doing for decades. Only the United States, with 11 aircraft carriers, has more ships. The Chinese flag is seen in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Fujian’s launch demonstrates the military’s growing capability at a time of growing tension with the United States over China’s claimed Taiwan and Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea. The coastal province of Fujian is just across the Taiwan Strait from Taiwan and is home to the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command. Taiwan is a thriving democracy but China regards the island as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. A senior Taiwanese official familiar with the island’s security planning told Reuters that with the new carrier, China is signaling to the region its intentions to project power into the Pacific. “In the future, they want to penetrate directly east of the first island chain, which includes Japan’s Ryukyu Islands and the Pacific waters off Taiwan,” the official said on condition of anonymity. “Any regional cooperation is viewed by Beijing as intervention in the Taiwan case or a challenge to China. The launch of the new carrier is a statement of defiance.” Taiwan has modernized its own armed forces, including fielding a new class of highly agile stealth warships, which Taiwan calls “carrier killer” because of its missile arsenal. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters about the new carrier that it “attaches great importance” to China’s military developments and “incorporates this into enemy situation research in a meaningful way.” prospective”. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Ryan Woo and Martin Pollard; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; edited by Richard Pullin, Stephen Coates and Kim Coghill Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-launches-third-aircraft-carrier-fujian-state-media-2022-06-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos