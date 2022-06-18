Greece wants to keep an open channel to Turkey – The Medi Telegraph





Nicosia – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday he wanted to maintain an open channel of communication with Turkey despite harsh rhetoric that has heightened tensions between the two neighbors. The countries, which are partners in NATO, disagree on a number of issues ranging from maritime borders and airspace to potential energy sources in the Mediterranean and ethnically divided Cyprus. Tensions have recently resurfaced, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan saying Greece should stop arming Aegean islands which should have demilitarized status under international treaties. Greece rejects Turkey’s claims as unfounded. Mitsotakis, speaking in Cyprus, said international law was on Greece’s side. “We will set aside any rhetoric that deviates from the rules of good diplomatic practice“, he said during a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia. “I believe that this approach is the right one and that we will quickly return to calmer waters, always keeping communication channels open. . That’s my view and I’ve always been that even in the most difficult times they should never close,” Mitsotakis said. Erdogan halted bilateral talks in a dispute over airspace violations and a perceived slight from Mitsotakis, whom he accused of trying to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey when the Greek Prime Minister visited Washington in May. “We said we wouldn’t see them again until there is an honest politician in front of me,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers. “There can be no clearer and more open answer than this. SoGreece can now take care of itself.”

