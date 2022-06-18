Boris Johnson plans to fire three top ministers in cabinet reshuffle, sources say





Several big names could be dropped, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Commerce Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and possibly even Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Boris Johnson is planning a major cabinet reshuffle, with three ministers set to get the boot, according to reports. Among those at risk are Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Commerce Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Environment Secretary George Eustice, the sun has brought. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is also believed to have a question mark over him, with the source telling the outlet that there have been “a number of winning ideas that Rishi has blocked”. “Moving it to some point is on the table,” they added. Mr Sunak is unlikely to move before the next election as Mr Johnson has promised he will table a budget in the fall. Mr Kwarteng incurred the ire of Number 10 last month after criticizing the Chancellor’s forward-looking plans for a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies.











The business secretary insisted windfall taxes were a ‘disincentive to invest’, after Mr Sunak said he was open to the idea of ​​windfall profits if it encouraged oil and gas companies to properly reinvest their large profits. Mr. Sunak is looking for a strategy to try to alleviate the crisis linked to rising energy prices and the cost of living. Asked if he categorically disagreed with the Chancellor’s idea, Mr Kwarteng told Sky News: He is the Chancellor of the Exchequer, he is responsible for fiscal policy. From my point of view, I want to see investments in the North Sea. He said a windfall tax “discourages investment and the reason we want to have investment is because it creates jobs, it creates wealth and it also gives us energy security” .











Ms Trevelyan, meanwhile, has no impact on trade, the source said. Party chairman Oliver Dowden is also believed to be out of favor with No 10 after he ‘disappeared’ during Mr Johnson’s recent leadership troubles. A source said the party chairman is expected to be the Prime Minister’s ‘chief party mood intelligence gatherer’ but Mr Dowden was ‘invisible’ when Mr Johnson was in trouble. Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-planning-axe-three-27266885 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos