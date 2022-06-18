Narendra Modi writes an emotional note on his mother Heeraba’s 100th birthday

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a moving note on Saturday to mark his mother Heeraba’s 100th birthday, in which he said “maa is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions”.

“Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude,” the prime minister said on Twitter, where he also tweeted. published several photos of him and his mother.

In the note, Modi said: “If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year because my mother’s centenary year begins, and my father would have completed the his.

“Just last week my nephew shared some mother videos from Gandhinagar. A few young people from society had come home, my father’s picture was kept on a chair, there was a kirtan, and my mother was immersed in singing bhajans while playing the manjeera. She’s still the same, age may have taken its toll physically, but she’s still just as alert mentally.

“Previously, there was no custom to celebrate birthdays in our family. However, the children of the younger generations planted 100 trees to remember my father on his birthday.

The Prime Minister attributed “all that is good in my life and all that is good in my character” to his parents.

Recalling the difficulties his mother faced during her childhood, Modi said, “My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Like all mothers… She doesn’t even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her knees. She spent her entire childhood without her mother.

He also recalled the “little house” in Vadnagar with mud walls and clay tiles for a roof where he stayed with his parents and siblings and mentioned the countless daily adversities his mother faced and successfully overcome.

The Prime Minister said cleanliness was something his mother had always been extremely demanding about. He shared several examples that gave insight into his mother being very picky about keeping clean.

Modi said his mother has deep respect for those involved in cleaning and sanitation. Whenever someone came to clean the drain adjacent to their house in Vadnagar, his mother wouldn’t let them go without giving them tea.

He added that his mother made him realize that it was possible to learn without being formally educated.

He shared an incident when he wanted to publicly honor all of his teachers, including his greatest teacher, his mother. However, her mother refused saying, “I am an ordinary person. I may have given birth to you, but you were educated and brought up by the Almighty.

Modi further added that although his mother did not come to the event, he made sure to call someone from the family of Jethabhai Joshi Ji, his local teacher, who taught him the alphabet.

“His thought process and far-sighted vision have always surprised me,” he said.

Reflecting on his mother’s extremely simple lifestyle, Modi wrote that even today there are no assets in his mother’s name. “I’ve never seen her wear gold ornaments, and she has no interest either. As before, she continues to lead an extremely simple life in her small bedroom.

Modi said his mother always inspired him to have a strong resolve and focus on “garib kalyan”. He shared an example from 2001 when he was declared Chief Minister of Gujarat. After reaching Gujarat, PM Modi went straight to meet his mother. She was extremely ecstatic and told him, “I don’t understand your job in government, but I just want you to never take a bribe.”

His mother keeps reassuring him that he shouldn’t worry about her and stay focused on the more important responsibilities. Whenever he speaks to her on the phone, her mother tells her, “Never do anything bad or wrong with anyone and keep working for the poor.”

Modi said his parents’ honesty and self-respect were their greatest qualities. Despite struggling with poverty and the challenges that come with it, the prime minister said his parents never strayed from the path of honesty or compromised on their self-respect. “Constant hard work was their main mantra to overcome any challenge.”

“In my mother’s life story, I see penance, sacrifice and the contribution of India’s matrushakti. Whenever I look at Mother and millions of women like her, I find there is nothing unachievable for Indian women.

Modi summed up her mother’s inspiring story in a few words: “Far beyond every story of deprivation, there is a glorious story of a mother. Far above all struggle is a mother’s firm resolve.