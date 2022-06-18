Xi to champion unity and growth at summit

BRICS events will focus on partnership, fostering a new era of global development

Major emerging markets and developing countries will inject more stability and wisdom into the turbulent global situation as President Xi Jinping is due to address or chair, in a virtual format, three key events related to the upcoming 14th BRICS summit, observers said.

Next week, Xi will attend the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, host the 14th BRICS Summit and chair the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development from Wednesday to Friday, respectively, the spokesperson said. Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying.

The BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa represents around 40% of the world’s population and 24% of the world’s GDP.

On Thursday, the BRICS summit will be held under the theme “Fostering High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Ushering in a New Era for Global Development.”

On Friday, the high-level dialogue will be held under the theme “Fostering a global partnership for development for the new era to jointly implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

Hu Biliang, professor of economics and executive dean of the Belt and Road School of Beijing Normal University, said the themes of the events highlighted four key points that figure prominently on the agenda of this year. -Quality BRICS cooperation and strengthening of unity between a greater number of developing countries.

The themes of the meetings also echo the Global Development Initiative, which was first introduced by the Chinese president last year, Hu noted.

“It shows China’s emphasis on global development and the Chinese philosophy that economic development lays the foundation for progress in other areas for emerging markets and developing countries. Giving priority to global development when of the upcoming summit will help promote global economic stability and growth,” he added. Hu said.

Observers noted that the implementation of the UN agenda is highlighted at a time when the world is facing major challenges amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of the unilateralism and the deepening global economic recession.

Feng Zhongping, director of the Institute of European Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, noted that in recent years some Western countries have shown a greater propensity to base global cooperation on ideology.

“In this sense, BRICS countries should continue to support global peace and prosperity as promoted by the United Nations and work to reduce the risk of the international community falling into a new divide,” Feng said.

“At the upcoming summit, BRICS countries should further develop the mission of the grouping, strengthen their communication and coordination, effectively consolidate their consensus and speak louder in global forums on behalf of emerging economies,” Feng added.

BRICS leaders and leaders of relevant emerging markets and developing countries will attend Friday’s high-level dialogue, Hua said.

“BRICS-Plus cooperation advances collaboration and interaction among an increasing number of countries, which will not only make the pie of win-win cooperation even bigger, but also strengthen global efforts for peace, progress and development,” said Wang Lei, director of the BRICS Cooperation Research Center at Beijing Normal University.

“Since its establishment 16 years ago, the BRICS mechanism has evolved from a meeting of foreign ministers to an annual gathering of leaders, and it has advanced pragmatic cooperation in various fields and established institutions such as the New Development Bank,” Wang said.

Xi’s engagement in the upcoming events will further show the effectiveness and important role of head-of-state diplomacy, and the Chinese leader has paid great attention to BRICS cooperation and effectively promoted it, Mr. Wang noted.

Earlier this year, BRICS countries expressed their confidence and willingness to further uphold multilateralism and perfect the global governance system, demonstrating their strong sense of duty, Wang added.