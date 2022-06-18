Imran Khan credits Hamad Azhar-led team for FATF decision on Pakistan





ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recognition of the achievement of two separate action plans given to Pakistan to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

On Friday, the international watchdog announced that Pakistan had met all 34 elements of two action plans, but delayed its removal from the gray list until an on-site visit to the country in the near future.

The watchdog will now schedule an on-site visit to verify the implementation and sustainability of Pakistan’s anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing measures before removing it from its heightened watch list (grey) .

Following the announcement, Imran Khan took to Twitter, saying “FATF has repeatedly commended the hard work and political will my government has shown.”

He recalled that Pakistan had been placed on the gray list in 2018 and that it had to complete the most ambitious action plan ever given to any jurisdiction.

“When my government took over, we faced the dire prospect of being blacklisted by this body. Our past compliance history with the FATF was also not favourable,” Khan said.

“I have formed a FATF coordination committee headed by key minister Hammad Azhar. The committee was made up of representatives from all government departments and security agencies relevant to our FATF action plan. Officers worked day and night in the first place to avoid being blacklisted,” the tweet read.

The former prime minister said the PTI government not only avoided blacklisting but also completed 32 out of 34 action items.

“We submitted a compliance report on the remaining 2 items in April based on which the FATF has now declared Pak’s action plan complete,” he said.

I am confident that the prior on-site visit by the FATF team to confirm the completion of work on our action plan will also be successful. Hammad Azhar, the members of his FATF Coordinating Committee and the officers who have worked on this task have achieved outstanding results. The whole country is proud of you

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 17, 2022

He praised former Finance Minister Hammaz Azhar and his team members for their outstanding performance in getting Pakistan off the gray list.

“I am confident that the prior on-site visit by the FATF team to confirm the completion of work on our action plan will also be successful. Hammad Azhar, the members of his FATF Coordinating Committee and the officers who worked on this task have achieved outstanding results. The whole country is proud of you,” concluded Khan.

However, PML-N criticized the PTI for diplomatically isolating Pakistan due to which the South Asian country faced economic sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Jun-2022/imran-khan-credits-hamad-azhar-led-team-for-fatf-s-decision-on-pakistan

