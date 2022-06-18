PM Modi on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother as she entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday, highlighting her sacrifices and various aspects of her life that ‘shaped’ her spirit, personality and confidence in self.

“Maa is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude,” Modi said on Twitter.

He also met his mother in Gujarat and sought her blessings.

“My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Like all mothers,” he said in his blog post, which is available in multiple regional languages ​​besides Hindi and English.

Modi said his mother always inspired him to have a strong resolve and focus on “garib kalyan” (the welfare of the poor), a theme of his government’s many social welfare programs.

When the BJP chose him to be chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, he said, his mother was delighted and told him, “I don’t understand your job in government, but I just want you never accept a bribe.”

The Prime Minister noted that there had only been two instances where his mother had accompanied him publicly.

Once was at a public reception in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak to his forehead after returning from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said. -he declares.

The second instance was when he was first sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it is possible to learn without being formally educated.

He once said that he wanted to publicly honor all of his teachers, including his greatest teacher – his mother.

However, her mother refused, saying she was an ordinary person. “I may have given birth to you, but you were taught and brought up by the Almighty,” Modi recalled.

Modi said that although his mother did not attend the event, she made sure he invited someone from the family of Jethabhai Joshi, his local teacher who taught him the alphabet.

“His thought process and foresight have always surprised me,” he said.

Describing her mother as “a symbol of resilience”, Modi recalled the difficulties she faced during her childhood after losing her mother at a very young age.

She doesn’t even remember her mother’s face or the comfort of her knees as she spent her entire childhood without her, he added.

The Prime Minister recalled that his family lived in a small mud house in Vadnagar with clay tiles for a roof. He also mentioned the daily adversities his mother faced and successfully overcame.

“During the rains, our roof would leak and the house would be flooded. Mom placed buckets and utensils under the leaks to collect rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, the mother would be a symbol of resilience,” he said.

He said his mother not only did all the household chores herself, but also worked to supplement the meager household income. She used to wash utensils in a few homes and take time to turn the “charkha” around to help cover household expenses, he added.

Modi said his mother also had deep respect for people engaged in cleanup and sanitation work. Cleanliness was something his mother was always extremely particular about, he said.

Whenever someone came to clean the drain adjacent to their house in Vadnagar, he said, his mother would not let them go without having some tea.

Modi said his mother found happiness in the joys of others and was extremely generous.

He recalled that his father brought home the son of his close friend, Abbas, after his untimely death.

“He stayed with us and finished his studies. Mother was as loving and caring for Abbas as she was for all of us brothers and sisters. Every year on Eid, she used to cook her favorite dishes. During festivals, it was common for neighborhood children to come to our house and enjoy their mother’s (sic) special preparations,” he said.

“In my mother’s life story, I see penance, sacrifice and the contribution of India’s matrushakti. Whenever I look at a mother and millions of women like her, I find there is nothing unachievable for Indian women,” Modi said.

The prime minister also described his mother as a dedicated citizen who voted in every election, from panchayat to parliament.

Noting that she leads an extremely simple life, he said that even today there are no assets to her name.

“I have never seen her wearing gold ornaments and she has no interest either. Like earlier, she continues to lead an extremely simple life in her small bedroom,” he said.

Modi said his mother keeps abreast of current developments and continues to have a vivid memory.

“Recently, I asked her how much she watches TV each day. She replied that most people on TV are busy fighting with each other and she only watches those who calmly read the news and explain everything. I was pleasantly surprised that my mother kept track of so much,” he said.

Describing his mother as a “Kabirpanthi”, he said she had immense faith in the divine but at the same time stayed away from superstitions and instilled the same qualities in her family members.

On his decision to leave home at an early age, the Prime Minister said that while his father, who is no longer, was extremely discouraged, his mother understood and blessed him. Modi said his father later accepted his decision and blessed him.

He said that since childhood, his mother could sense that he had a different mindset.

“Since childhood, I have seen that the mother not only respects the choices of others, but also refrains from imposing her preferences. In my own case, she respected my decisions, never created obstacles and encouraged me,” he said.

Modi said that when he looked back on his parents’ lives, their honesty and self-respect were their greatest qualities. Despite their struggle with poverty and the challenges that come with it, they never left the path of honesty or compromised their self-esteem.

He said they had only one mantra to overcome any challenge: hard work, constant hard work.

“In his life, my father has never become a burden for anyone. Mother also tries to make sure she does her own chores as much as possible. I have no doubt that everything good in my life and everything good in my character can be attributed to my parents,” Modi wrote.