Palm Oil News – Viral and independent letter from palm oil producers to President Joko Widodo
InfoSAWIT, JAKARTA – Policy after government policy towards the palm oil industry over the past six months, the situation for palm oil producers has actually worsened.
The price of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) for farmers is falling day by day, or even not selling, even if the crude palm oil (CPO) export policy is put in place.
This situation prompted Soaduon Edo Sitorus (47), a farmer who owns an oil palm plantation in Riau province, to send an open letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, H. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) .
Without further ado, as a sign of responsibility for his open letter, this palm oil producer as well as a small independent oil palm operator with a university degree S.Hut and MSi includes his mobile number.
The following is an excerpt from Soaduon Edo Sitorus’ open letter!
Dear Mr. President Joko Widodo.
“Is it appropriate for the state to enforce internal market obligation and domestic price obligation (DMO-DPO) and non-tax fees, which mainly relate to the biodiesel subsidy program and cooking oil subsidies, are charged to millions of poor oil palm producers?
“Shouldn’t the charges and levies be made upstream to be borne by the owners of tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of hectares of land use rights (HGU) which have been facilitated by the State? for contractors?
“I and there are many highly educated people who have chosen the lifestyle of being palm oil farmers. However, our livelihoods have now been damaged due to the impact of your policies and officials of the Cabinet concerned in charge of you”.
“The state under the rule of the president did this when we oil palm growers entered the harvest cycle. Our prices went from Rp 3,500 to Rp 1,500 per kilogram (kg) until ‘now”.
“Even though the price of FFB in neighboring countries continues to climb up to Rp 5,000/kg. We have only received a third of the price. The drop is not due to the lower price, but to the the fact that the policies you already know will have a bad impact on the palm oil producers, but you are doing it anyway. You are very cruel to the palm oil producers”.
In addition, he mentioned that so far farmers are entering a large harvest of palm fruits, moreover, the maintenance of the garden is being done very optimally even though the price of fertilizers has soared by 300%, in addition it is supported by favorable rainfall.
But all this, he says, ambyar because President Jokowi issued a policy that brought back the price of FFBs produced by farmers to the price of 10 years ago.
“The hard work, capital and knowledge that we hoped for, and the blessings of God that we obtained, were stolen by oppression and power. This all happened because you turned off the export tap without worrying about the impact on us farmers,” Soaduon said. .
He felt that the export taps that were opened were even complicated by complicated regulations that hampered exports. He said the farmers have been very overwhelmed. All government policies will have a negative impact on the ability of farmers to take care of their gardens and the next harvest.
He felt it was inappropriate for farmers to bear the burden of subsidizing biodiesel and cooking oil. However, this has actually happened due to the DMO-DPO policy and non-fiscal levies by the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) in the downstream sector.
Should funds for palm oil be collected only from entrepreneurs who own thousands to hundreds of thousands of hectares of state-facilitated HGU? Or is it added by the planters who own hundreds and thousands of hectares that so far do not have a plantation operating permit (IUP) and HGU?
“I follow the developments within the President’s ranks regarding the palm oil issue, but I see that the root of the problem we face has not been touched. All forms of regulatory revisions that have been made do not may not be a clear way to restore the FFB smallholder price.This can only be completed if DMO-DPO and non-tax levies by BPDPKS made upstream based on HGU,” Soaduon said.
He said farmers would be further burdened if all the levies were passed on to farmers in the upstream sector. The BPDPKS, he said, normally imposes upstream levies on companies that own HGUs.
He hoped that President Jokowi would be angry after reading his letter. He thinks angering the president will be a way to fix the problem at the root.
“So that millions of poor palm oil growers are freed from the rules which I believe were ill-conceived. nation palm grower, 081364410591,” he said. (T5)
