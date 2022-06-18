Politics
Boris Johnson will back a bid to oust Commonwealth Secretary General Lady Scotland
Boris Johnson will back a bid to oust Commonwealth Secretary General Lady Scotland, nicknamed ‘Baroness Brazen’ for her lavish spending in the role
- Lady Scotland has been Secretary General of the Commonwealth since 2016
- Nicknamed ‘Baroness Brazen’ for her lavish spending, Boris leads the bid to oust her
- Instead, Mr Johnson publicly backed rival candidate Kamina Johnson Smith
Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labor minister Baroness Scotland as Commonwealth leader.
The prime minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push member states to withdraw the peer, Whitehall sources say.
Lady Scotland has served as the organization’s general secretary since 2016. She has been dubbed Baroness Brazen for her lavish spending in the role of a characterization she deems unfair.
His original term was due to end in 2020 but has been extended several times due to the pandemic.
Commonwealth sources have confirmed Lady Scotland is seeking a second term when Commonwealth leaders meet in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, next Friday.
But, in a highly unusual move, Mr Johnson publicly backed a rival candidate from another country.
Boris Johnson will lead a bid to oust former Labor minister Baroness Scotland (pictured) as Commonwealth leader next week and will use a summit in Rwanda to push for her removal
In a message last month, he offered his support for Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, who wants to oust Lady Scotland at the summit. The Prime Minister said Mrs Johnson Smith has the vast experience and support to unite our unique family of nations and seize the opportunities ahead.
Government sources declined to explain exactly why Mr Johnson wanted Lady Scotland out, but one said he thought it was time for a change, while another said bluntly: he do not like it.
Just months after taking office in 2016, it was revealed that Lady Scotland had spent 338,000 euros to renovate her Grace flat in Mayfair.
Then Ram Venuprasad, a former deputy chief of her office, won nearly 300,000 in compensation in 2018 after she claimed she had wrongly accused him of leaking her expenses.
A range of other Commonwealth countries have also publicly supported Ms Johnson Smith, including India, Singapore and Trinidad and Tobago.
This decision sets the stage for a bitter confrontation in Kigali.
The Prime Minister is hoping to persuade his fellow leaders that Lady Scotland, who served as Attorney General under Gordon Brown, should not be given an automatic second term.
If he succeeds, the 54 Commonwealth leaders will then hold a conclave to decide who should lead an organization that represents 2.4 billion people around the world.
Sources have predicted Lady Scotland will try to hang on to her job against challenges from Ms Johnson Smith and, potentially, other candidates.
To convince the bloc’s African leaders, Lady Scotland has pledged to step down after two years, when it will be Africa’s turn to nominate a candidate.
A spokesperson for Lady Scotland said: Throughout her first term, the Secretary General has focused relentlessly on providing service to Commonwealth members.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10928765/Boris-Johnson-bolster-bid-oust-Commonwealth-secretary-general-Lady-Scotland.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Palm Oil News – Viral and independent letter from palm oil producers to President Joko Widodo June 18, 2022
- The Royals and Best Dressed Guests at Ascot 2022 June 18, 2022
- Cricket-England has its sights set on 500-run, Buttler says | The Mighty 790 KFGO June 18, 2022
- 3 suffered minor injuries in the attack at San Francisco airport June 18, 2022
- The attacker injured 3 at San Francisco International Airport June 18, 2022