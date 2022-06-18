Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labor minister Baroness Scotland as Commonwealth leader.

The prime minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push member states to withdraw the peer, Whitehall sources say.

Lady Scotland has served as the organization’s general secretary since 2016. She has been dubbed Baroness Brazen for her lavish spending in the role of a characterization she deems unfair.

His original term was due to end in 2020 but has been extended several times due to the pandemic.

Commonwealth sources have confirmed Lady Scotland is seeking a second term when Commonwealth leaders meet in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, next Friday.

But, in a highly unusual move, Mr Johnson publicly backed a rival candidate from another country.

In a message last month, he offered his support for Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, who wants to oust Lady Scotland at the summit. The Prime Minister said Mrs Johnson Smith has the vast experience and support to unite our unique family of nations and seize the opportunities ahead.

Government sources declined to explain exactly why Mr Johnson wanted Lady Scotland out, but one said he thought it was time for a change, while another said bluntly: he do not like it.

Just months after taking office in 2016, it was revealed that Lady Scotland had spent 338,000 euros to renovate her Grace flat in Mayfair.

Then Ram Venuprasad, a former deputy chief of her office, won nearly 300,000 in compensation in 2018 after she claimed she had wrongly accused him of leaking her expenses.

A range of other Commonwealth countries have also publicly supported Ms Johnson Smith, including India, Singapore and Trinidad and Tobago.

This decision sets the stage for a bitter confrontation in Kigali.

The Prime Minister is hoping to persuade his fellow leaders that Lady Scotland, who served as Attorney General under Gordon Brown, should not be given an automatic second term.

If he succeeds, the 54 Commonwealth leaders will then hold a conclave to decide who should lead an organization that represents 2.4 billion people around the world.

Sources have predicted Lady Scotland will try to hang on to her job against challenges from Ms Johnson Smith and, potentially, other candidates.

To convince the bloc’s African leaders, Lady Scotland has pledged to step down after two years, when it will be Africa’s turn to nominate a candidate.

A spokesperson for Lady Scotland said: Throughout her first term, the Secretary General has focused relentlessly on providing service to Commonwealth members.