Every year on Eid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers a friend in a birthday note for mother Heeraben Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 99th birthday of his mother Heeraben Modi (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a blog post on the centenary year of his mother’s birth, highlighted memorable moments from a time when he was a child. Prime Minister Modi praised his 99-year-old mother, Heeraben Modi, for showing her family the importance of “finding happiness in the joys of others”. The Prime Minister told how the son of his father’s friend, who died, came to their house and lived with them. “Mother would find happiness in the joys of others. Our house might be small, but it had a big heart. A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his education,” Prime Minister Modi said in a blog post on his official website. “Mother was as loving and caring to Abbas as she was to all of us brothers and sisters. Every year on Eid day she used to cook her favorite dishes. It is common for neighborhood children to come to us and enjoy Mother’s specialty preparations,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Whenever a Sadhu visited our neighborhood, Mother would invite him to our humble home for a meal. True to her selfless nature, she would ask Sadhus to bless us children rather than asking anything for herself. . children so that they are happy in the joys of others and empathetic in their sorrows. Let them have bhakti (devotion to the Divine) and sevabhav (service to others),” said Prime Minister Modi, who has met his mother at her house in Gandhinagar on the 99th birthday. In photos from the family reunion, PM Modi is seen receiving blessings from his mother and washing his feet. In October 2017, Prime Minister Modi visited his hometown of Vadnagar for the first time since 2014, when he took over the leadership of the country. This is the same town in East Gujarat where, at a railway station, PM Modi used to help his father sell tea when he was a child. The dilapidated tea kiosk has now been refurbished and the station has been beautified.

