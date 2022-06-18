Boris Johnson travels to Kyiv for second time for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky





Britain could train tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers under a new deal proposed by Boris Johnson when he visited Kyiv for talks with Volodymyr Zelensky. The Prime Minister left Britain on Friday morning for a trip to Ukraine’s capital, a day after the leaders of France, Germany and Italy also visited the city. Mr Johnson had to pull out of other engagements, including the Tory MPs’ Nordic Research Group conference. His fate was kept secret for security reasons until he arrived in Kyiv. In talks with Ukraine’s president, the prime minister said the UK could launch a new training program that would be able to support 10,000 of the country’s soldiers every 120 days. The British government says the scheme, which would see the British military run three-week courses hosted by countries such as Poland and Estonia, could fundamentally change the equation of warfare. The training would include combat skills, medical training and cybersecurity expertise. There are already 22,000 Ukrainian soldiers who have received training from the UK under a seven-year program called Operation Orbital. Mr Johnson said: My visit today, deep into this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the people of Ukraine: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ended up winning. As Ukrainian soldiers fire British missiles to defend your nation’s sovereignty, they also do so to defend the very freedoms we take for granted. That is why I have proposed to President Zelenskyy a major new military training program that could change the equation of this war by harnessing the most powerful of forces, Ukraine’s determination to win. In early April, he was one of the first Western leaders to visit Ukraine and see Mr Zelensky in person, shortly after the initial Russian assault on Kyiv ended and the fighting moved east from the country. The capital is now considered relatively peaceful, although it is still subject to occasional artillery attacks launched from Russian-controlled territory and Belarus. Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Mario Draghi made a joint train trip on Thursday to meet Mr Zelensky and discuss both additional military support and the prospect of future Ukrainian membership of the European Union. The country is now officially a candidate for EU membership, confirmed European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, although it will likely take several years before it becomes a member state. Andriy Yermak, the head of Mr Zelensky’s office, called the Prime Minister a good friend and ally and added: With Boris, we discussed the supplies of heavy weapons and air defense systems that we badly need, economic support for Ukraine, increased sanctions pressure on the RF. This week, the UK announced new sanctions against a series of Russian figures, including Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Orthodox Church, and an official accused of orchestrating the abduction of Ukrainian children so that they can be bred in Russia.

