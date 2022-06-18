PM Modi writes a heartfelt note to his mother on her 100th birthday

On the occasion of his mother Heeraben’s 100th birthday, Prime Minister Modi wrote a heartfelt message Remark in which he expressed his joy and gratitude at the beginning of his mother’s centenary year and shared memories of his youth, spent with his parents and siblings in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

“Maathis is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18 is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have written some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude,” PM Modi tweeted while sharing his deeply felt thoughts dedicated to his mother on her 100th birthday.

The Prime Minister began his note by paying tribute to all mothers. He talked about the importance of a mother in the life of a child. “Mother is not just any other word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions of love, patience, trust and much more. Anywhere in the world, regardless of country or region , children have a special affection for their mother. A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their minds, their personalities and their self-confidence. And in doing so, mothers selflessly sacrifice their own needs and aspirations. personal,” wrote the Prime Minister.

He wrote that it is a mother’s penance that molds a good human being. Her love instills human qualities and empathy in a child, the Prime Minister said, adding: “A mother is not an individual or a personality, motherhood is a quality. It is often said that Gods are made according to the nature of their devotees.. Similarly, we experience our mothers and their motherhood according to our own nature and state of mind.

He wrote how today he feels extremely happy and lucky to share that his mother is entering her hundredth year. Even though she has entered the 100th year of her life, she is still the same, the Prime Minister said, adding that age may have taken a toll on her physically, but she is still just as mentally alert .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he owes everything he is today to his parents

In his blog, the Prime Minister remembered his father who would have turned 100 last week if he were alive. He also recalled his grandmother’s untimely death due to the Spanish flu pandemic and how his mother grew up without the comfort of her mother’s knees.

Prime Minister Modi went on to say that he owes everything he is today to his parents. “I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and everything good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories of the past,” Prime Minister Modi wrote, recalling his childhood in Gandhinagar with his family.

“In Vadnagar, our family lived in a small house that didn’t even have a window, let alone luxuries like a toilet or a bathroom. We used to call this one room building with mud walls and clay tiles for a roof, our home. And all of us, my parents, my siblings and I, stayed there. My dad made a mashaan from bamboo sticks and wooden planks to make it easier for mum to cook food. This structure was our kitchen. Mother used to climb on the mashaan to cook, and the whole family would sit on it and eat together,” Prime Minister Modi recalled.

Speaking about how his parents never let their financial troubles affect him and his brother’s childhood, the Prime Minister wrote, Scarcity usually leads to stress. However, my parents never let the anxiety of daily struggles overwhelm the family atmosphere. Both of my parents carefully divided their responsibilities and fulfilled them.

Prime Minister Modi describes his mother’s qualities that inspired him

Prime Minister Modi went on to describe the qualities of his mother Heeraben, noting how hardworking and meticulous she was in her youth and continues to be the same. “I can fill many reams of paper recalling anecdotes of mothers’ emphasis on cleanliness,” the Prime Minister wrote, sharing how her focus on cleanliness is evident even today.

The Prime Minister’s blog also mentioned how his mother had a deep respect for those involved in cleaning and sanitizing. “I remember, whenever someone came to clean the drain adjacent to our house in Vadnagar, Mother wouldn’t let them go without giving them tea. Our house has become famous among safai karamcharis for tea after work.

Whenever a Sadhu visited our neighborhood, Mother would invite him to our humble home for a meal. True to her selfless nature, she would ask the Sadhus to bless us children rather than asking anything for herself. She urged them to bless my children so that they would be happy in the joys of others and empathetic in their sorrows. let them have bhakthi (devotion to the Divine) and sevabhav (service to others), wrote PM Modi, describing his mother.

“Now, many years later, whenever people ask her if she is proud that her son has become Prime Minister of the country, Mother gives an extremely profound answer. She says, ‘I am as proud as you are. Nothing is mine. I am only an instrument in God’s plans,” the Prime Minister added.

“I remember another incident. When I became Chief Minister of Gujarat, I wanted to publicly honor all my teachers. I thought Mother had been my greatest teacher in life, and I should honor her too. Even our scriptures mention that there is no greater guru than his mother – Nasti matr only guru. I asked Mother to attend the event, but she refused. She said, ‘See, I’m an ordinary person. I may have given birth to you, but you were taught and brought up by the Almighty. “All my teachers were congratulated that day, but for Mother,” PM Modi recalled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then recalled how his mother not only respected others’ choices but also refrained from imposing her preferences. “In my case in particular, she respected my decisions, never created obstacles and encouraged me. Since childhood, she could sense that a different state of mind was growing in me,” said- he declared.

“If I look back at my parents’ lives, their honesty and self-respect were their greatest qualities. Despite their struggle with poverty and the challenges that come with it, my parents never left the path of honesty nor compromising on their self-respect. They had only one mantra to overcome any challenge – hard work, constant hard work,” the Prime Minister added.

Whenever I look at Mother and millions of women like her, I find there is nothing unachievable for Indian women: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also shared several photos and anecdotes from his youth in his blog post. He told how he used to wash dirty clothes in a pond as a child. I really liked swimming in the local pond. So I used to take all the dirty clothes from the house and wash them in the pond. The washing of clothes and my play, the two were done together, he said.

In my mother’s life story, I see the penance, sacrifice and contribution of the matrushakti of India. Whenever I look at Mother and millions of women like her, I find there is nothing unachievable for Indian women. Far beyond every tale of deprivation is a mother’s glorious story, far above every fight is a mother’s firm resolve that I could never muster the courage to writing at length publicly about your life so far, I bow before your feet, the Prime Minister concluded, sending her his best wishes as she began her centenary birthday.

Prime Minister Modi visited his mother on her 100th birthday during his official visit to Gujarat, washed her feet and received her blessing

Earlier today, visuals emerged of PM Modi visiting his brother’s residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat to celebrate his mother’s 100th birthday with her. Before the Prime Minister left his mother’s residence in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Modi washed his mother’s feet and asked for her blessing.

PM Modi then performed aarti with his mother in the Mandir placed in the house and offered prasad to her. He then adorned his mother with a garland of roses and a shawl. The visuals show PM Modi sitting on the floor next to his mother and spending some quality time with her before leaving the house for other commitments. The meeting lasted less than half an hour.