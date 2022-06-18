Russia Removes US Embassy Amid Nuclear TalksPart 1





It seems like the Monroe Doctrine has done some good for a while in the United States recolonizing here and there, but like all great empires there is a time of rise and fall, depending on what happens in the geological world, socio-political and economic system throughout the world, we can expect the fall of an era and the birth of a new time. Be that as it may, dear readers of this column, allow me to present to you, once again, the analysis or the way of thinking of the American Chris Sanders, who communicates his ideas to his country, to his people and to the world through its channel, American News Network. The following was posted on YouTube under the caption “Russia Removes US Embassy Amid Nuclear Talks, Saudi King MBS Sits With Putin”, dated June 9, 2022. It reads as follows:

The artillery at sea is probably trying to blow up all the ammo there so they can make it all work. And it looks like Putin is preparing to go to war. And I say that because of the chess pieces he puts down. And by that, what I mean is that we see his marines. How they are preparing to attack or enter from the south now and oust Odessa. This will give him full control from the ocean. And everyone is talking about the export of grain from Odessa and Ukraine. So he’s as such taking full control of the ocean as we speak, and the things that make me think that’s him getting closer is that we’ve had him argue with the withdrawal of its United States embassies, and that’s pretty huge. So he also got this relatively large plane off the ground that hasn’t been used in active combat since the Soviet Union came into existence, and as he took it off we saw that it is in fact, it has bombed Kyiv. So these are missiles [images shown] fly over kyiv, and it was not good.

A lot of us in the west haven’t heard of anything like that at all, and so he hit kyiv at this point and a lot of ammunition that the Americans sent over there and he wanted to expand his threat and he wanted we know that every country that helps Ukraine is on its target list. This means the United States, since we supply arms to Ukraine. It means he threatens us directly. And that was about three or four days ago. And then we sent Biden to the Middle East. Guess what happened? MBS, the king, prince of Saudi Arabia, said not to talk to me. And because of this whole LGBTQ thing, the whole Muslim Empire, like I said, got associated with Putin. So, as I thought, they don’t negotiate with the Koran or the Bible, and Putin is a die-hard Christian, folks. A lot of people don’t know that, and it’s like, if you want to abort and have all this LGBTQ stuff beyond the American side and beyond the NATO side. Now I’m going to tell you something. Do you think it’s NATO versus Russia? Because if so, you have no idea what’s going on. So listen. It’s NATO against the BRICS, and what is the BRICS? It’s B for Brazil, R for Russia, I for India, C for China, and the S was South Africa, but that’s all of South Africa, that’s all of South Africa. Africa at this point. And that’s the whole Middle East. So it’s 85% of the world against 15% of the world. And they are ready to crush us.

India. So what have they been up to lately? As they prepare to talk about crushing us, India unleashes its first weapon of nuclear war in a while. One of their ICBMs. And it was a success. So here it’s happening behind us here. And they launched it successfully. So what is hovering over there is that India and Pakistan are going to form an alliance against us. Now, Imran Khan was fed up with the United States just as much as most Americans, uh, don’t believe in the Biden administration either. So he defected to that side, and they’re trying to put a puppet there basically for Pakistan. Pakistan is therefore a waverer. But they are also bankrupt. So they don’t know what they’re going to do, and they’re actually bankrupt and looking for a way out. Even if they look at Kashmir elsewhere. They were stronger under Imran Khan, but with the way they are now, that’s the puppet they’re going to put in place. This is happening as India is at the height of its nuclear tests. So we have India, China. What is Ukraine for us? I’ll tell you. Ukraine is to us what North Korea is to China. That’s what Syria has been for Russia. Close to all the little proxy war places fighting each other. These are the great giants who do not fight each other directly but indirectly. But what Putin has done here is he has taken over the food supply and the oil supply. And by allying with the King of Saudi Arabia, MBS. Uh Solomon and Putin agree, because they are not thoughts. And so we have a couple of gangsters that have teamed up, and that, you know, doesn’t look good to us.

Now, who did we ask for money and China? And China, we just gave Ukraine $60 billion. Then Joe Biden goes over there and says Xi Jinping, will you please give me more money? And he’s leaving, get out of here. And don’t talk harshly about Taiwan. And what happens? O Jesus! Xi Jinping, because he gave everyone so much money. Look, he just went ahead and threatened Trudeau, Canada, over airspace. So China is really threatening Canada right now because they think they own you. And they know you don’t have an army. So they threaten their muscles with you.

(To be continued)

[email protected]

June 12, 2022

Finca Solana

Town of Corozal

