Timely import of edible oil to help reduce its price: PM Shehbaz – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday hailed the efforts of Industry and Production Minister Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood for making timely arrangements for the import of edible oil from Indonesia. During a meeting with the minister, he said that importing edible oil would help reduce the prices of the commodity in the country. Sharif said the Minister of Industries and Productions’ visit to Indonesia at his own expense to sort out the issue was commendable. On the prime minister’s directive, Mehmood rushed to Indonesia to finalize the edible oil import deal to stem the rise in prices of the commodity in the country’s markets. The efforts led to the supply of 2.5 million tons of edibles via 10 ships from Indonesia. The first shipment of edible oil was shipped from Indonesia to Pakistan during the Minister’s visit to Indonesia. Mehmood’s visit to Indonesia was preceded by telephone talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on June 10. Later, on the directive of the Prime Minister, a Pakistani team had fruitful talks with the Indonesian Ministry of Commerce for the import of edible oil. The delegation included Tariqullah Sufi, president of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, and member Rashid Jan Muhammad. However, there was no information on the conditions under which the edible oil was sent to Pakistan from Indonesia. Last month, a meeting of the Prime Ministers’ Task Force on Palm Oil Sourcing, chaired by Trade Minister Naveed Qamar at Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority to review the supply of the product in the market interior, noted that edible oil stocks were sufficient to meet the demand for the next two months in the country. The task force had recently been formed to ensure that there was no disruption in the supply of edible oil to the local market. Posted in Dawn, June 18, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1695405/timely-import-of-edible-oil-to-help-cut-its-price-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos