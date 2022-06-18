Politics
Does the war in Ukraine create a new world order?
Published on:
Cold War alliances are growing stronger as classic enemies of the ‘free West’ forge stronger ties as France leaves the helm of the EU.
“It’s not wise to take a stand against two adversaries in a way that brings them closer,” says the world’s most experienced diplomat, Henry Kissinger, referring to relations between the West, China and Russia, during of an interview with the FinancialTimes on May 7, just weeks before his 99th birthday.
Kissinger was one of the architects of Washington’s rapprochement with China in 1972, when, in the midst of the Cold War, he traveled with then US President Richard Nixon to China in a diplomatic move that changed the global political landscape.
Beijing and Washington established diplomatic relations in 1979, when China helped the United States spy on Soviet troop movements and the loose alliance ultimately led to the demise of the Soviet Union and the end of the war. cold.
But, as in George Orwell’s novel 1984, global alliances have changed. Forty years after the United States and China forged an alliance against Moscow, it is now Moscow and Beijing that are uniting against the United States.
On June 15, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he stressed the “good development momentum” between the countries.
The official Chinese Xinhua The news agency avoided mentioning Western sanctions against Russia or China, but showed a strong commitment to mutual economic support.
Meanwhile, Chinese and Russian companies dominate the 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (Davos in Russia) while most Western companies avoid the event.
According to world timescompanies in both countries aim to “achieve the goal of $200 billion in trade by 2024”.
The FinancialTimes, reports on the St. Petersburg Forum, calls it “the morale-boosting exercise” where delegations from major Western multinationals were replaced by those from Cuba, Venezuela and the Taliban from Afghanistan.
Security Treaty
And while Russia continues to try to integrate Ukraine’s Donbass region into its territory, China is actively expanding its own security alliances in the Pacific.
In April, he signed a treaty with the Solomon Islands. Another more comprehensive treaty with eight Pacific countries was rejectedbut Beijing continues to push hard for it.
Meanwhile, on June 17, Xinhua officially reported that the Chinese Navy has finalized the construction of its third aircraft carrier, the 320-meter Fujian, modeled after the United States Navy’s USS Gerald Ford, currently the largest and most modern aircraft carrier in the world.
Far from enough to match US naval power, but it’s the next major step in exploring new capabilities. And gain a lot of experience over the next few years”, Andreas Rupprecht, defense expert and author ofseveral bookson the Chinese army, is quoted as saying by NavalNews.
At the same time, Japan’s website NHK Television reported that 7 Russian and 2 Chinese warships were spotted in the Pacific Ocean off Chiba prefecture near Tokyo.
China and Russia regularly hold joint naval and military exercises.
Western alliance grows stronger
On Friday, the European Commission sent a powerful symbol of solidarity with Ukraine when Brussels backed Kyiv’s bid for EU candidate status, even as Russia bombed frontline Ukrainian cities and cut gas supplies to the West.
The statement came just after European leaders Emmanuel Macron (France), Olaf Scholz (Germany) and Mario Draghi (Italy) visited Kyiv and met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine will also be on the agenda of the last EU Council meetingled by France on June 23 and 24, before the rotating presidency returned to the Czech Republic on July 1.
With the backing of the European Commission, Ukraine could now be added to the list of countries vying for EU membership as early as next week, when member state leaders meet at their summit in Brussels.
NATO, whose five-phase eastward expansion since 1990 is one of the main reasons Putin cited as his reason for invading Ukraine, also appears more unified after losing focus when the former US President Donald Trump has questioned its use and that French President Emmanuel Macron has described it as “brain dead”.
In reaction to the Russian invasion, neutral EU states Sweden and Finland are now pushing to join the alliance.
In a parallel development, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have launched the Aukus strategic alliance, while Australia, the United States, India and Japan are increasingly working together in the Quadrilateral Dialogue format, or Quad.
Both Aukus and Quad are designed to contain China’s perceived expansion, but also contribute to an increasingly polarized world order.
Sources
2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/international/20220618-is-the-war-in-ukraine-creating-a-new-world-order
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne join Meta Fashion Marketplace June 18, 2022
- Turkish president will soon visit Zagreb, says Cavusoglu June 18, 2022
- Montreal tennis star Auger-Aliassime loses to Hurkacz at Halle Open June 18, 2022
- The WTO accepts a limited patent protection facility for Covid vaccines June 18, 2022
- The review found that only one part of the Haut Hospital building is earthquake-prone June 18, 2022