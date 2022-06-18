Politics
PM Modi remembers his mother’s compassion for his friend Abbas; “On the day of Eid, she prepared…”
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his mother Heeraben Modion her 100th birthday by writing a heartfelt blog post. Prime Minister Modi remembered his childhood and his life with his mother and thanked her for her sacrifices. Writing about the various aspects of his life and its unprecedented influence on him, the Prime Minister recalled a story.
Prime Minister Modi mentioned that his mother had a “special affection for other living beings” and said she “finds happiness in the joy of others”.
Another habit of Mother that I always remember is her special affection for other living beings. Every summer, she took out water containers for the birds. She made sure the stray dogs around our house never went hungry, Prime Minister Modi wrote in his blog post.
Maathis is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude. https://t.co/KnhBmUp2se
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022
“Our house may have been small, but it had a big heart”
Our house may have been small, but it had a big heart, PM Modi wrote and shared a story about his childhood friend, Abbas, who was cared for by his mother. A close friend of my father lived in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son Abbas to our home, PM Modi shared.
He stayed with us and finished his studies. Mother was as loving and caring for Abbas as she was for all of us brothers and sisters. Every year on Eid, she used to cook her favorite dishes. During festivals, it was common for neighborhood children to come to our house and enjoy special preparations from mothers, PM Modi wrote.
True to her selfless nature, she would ask the Sadhus to bless us children rather than asking anything for herself, he said.
“Mom had immense confidence in me”
The Prime Minister revealed that his mother had always had “tremendous faith” in him and the “Samskaras (values) that she instilled”. Continuing his message, he then told a story of when his mother visited him during his service and how he made her proud of her work.
He wrote, I remember a decades-old incident when I worked on the organization side. I was extremely busy with organizational activities and could barely get in touch with my family. During this period, my elder brother took Mother to Badrinath Ji and Kedarnath Ji. The people of Kedarnath Ji heard that my mother would come once she finished Darshan at Badrinath Ji.
However, the weather suddenly deteriorated. Some people came down with blankets. They kept asking old women on the roads if they were Narendra Modis’ mother. Eventually they met Mother and gave her blankets and tea. They made comfortable arrangements for his stay at Kedarnath Ji. This incident made a deep impression on Mother. When she met me later, she said, “It looks like you’re doing a good job because people recognize you,” he added.
When someone asks her if she is proud that he is Prime Minister of India, Prime Minister Modi has said, her mother responds by saying she is “as proud as they are”.
PM Modi visits his mother Heeraben in Gujarat
Prime Minister Modi visited his mother in Gandhinagar on Saturday as she celebrated her 100th birthday. The Prime Minister arrived at his residence early in the morning and asked for his blessing. In photos shared on Twitter, PM Modi was seen sitting on the ground next to his mother and doing pooja with her.
PM Modi adorned Heeraben with a garland of roses and a shawl. He then washed his mother’s feet, performed aarti and gave herprasad. PM Modi had a chat with his mother before leaving the residence for other commitments. The meeting lasted less than half an hour.
(Image: narendramodi.in)
