Jokowi Plat K volunteers prepare special proposals





MUIANEWS, Japan Volunteer Plat K from Jokowi prepares a special proposal for President Joko Widodo. The proposal was to be submitted to Jokowi when he attended the Grand Gathering at Kamal Djunaidi Stadium, Jepara, Central Java. Event leader Aan Rochiyanto said his party would propose and demand that the plan for toll roads in the northern coast region be accelerated in the Jokowi era. According to him, the construction of a toll road in the north coast region can help the local economy. Moreover, the current economic recovery is intensifying after the disappearance of Covid-19. Read: Jokowi volunteers hold rallies in Jepara, Projo doesn’t want to be tied Not only that, Aan said Jokowi Plat K volunteers are ready to oversee the President’s programs until the end of his term. His party will also maintain Jokowi’s legacy at the grassroots. Whatever his decision in 2024, we will follow him directly. Whoever he chooses, Aan said when interviewed by Murianews at Pendapa RA Kartini Jepara on Saturday (6/18/2022). Aan said that currently his party has confirmed the presidency. According to him, the presence of President Jokowi is confirmed on Sunday (19/6/2022). God willing, Mr. Jokowi will be present. Then friends of other volunteers, Aan said. Besides the president, Aan said there were several BUMN commissioners who had confirmed their attendance. Such as PLN Commissioner Eko Sulistyo and Jefri as BUMN Commissioner. Meanwhile, regarding the presence of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Aan has not yet received confirmation. Meanwhile, for Ganjar Pranowo, Aan admitted that he didn’t give an invitation. If Mr. Ganjar wants to come, please. Because this volunteer is an open invitation, explained Aan. Reporter: Faqih Mansur Hidayat

Publisher: Zulkifli Fahmi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.murianews.com/2022/06/18/296732/relawan-jokowi-plat-k-siapkan-usulan-khusus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

