Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine for talks with Zelensky





Embarking on a poignant moment of reflection as he laid flowers on an outdoor memorial for fallen soldiers, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put faces to the names of the many Ukrainian soldiers who died in action in 2014 during his visit to a Kyiv Monastery with President Volodymyr. Zelensky. Johnson landed on Ukrainian soil on Friday to provide combat training for tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops, just a day after Italian, German, French and Romanian leaders pledged support for Ukraine in the war with the Russia. The Prime Minister’s second trip to the war-torn country saw him deliver Zelensky not only words of support, but also several promises to help Ukraine in its quest for European Union membership as fierce fighting continues to tear the country apart. Johnson said Britain would lead a program that could train up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops every 120 days, saying the aid could ‘change the equation’ as Ukraine continues to suffer mass casualties after that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion on February 1. 24. We are with you to give you the strategic stamina you will need, Johnson said during his unannounced visit. Johnson repeatedly voiced support for Ukraine during the visit, pledging to help with combat training and tougher sanctions against Russia. Reuters I completely understand why you and your people cannot compromise with Putin because if Ukraine is suffering, if Ukrainian troops are suffering, then I have to tell you that everything points to Putin’s troops themselves suffering a acute pressure and they take heavy casualties. » “Their expenditure on ammunition, shells and other armaments is colossal,” added the British Prime Minister. Johnson hailed the resilience of Ukrainians and said he was glad to see life returning to the streets of Kyiv compared to his visit in April. He also said the UK would work to step up sanctions against Russia. Italy, Germany and France are the three biggest economic powers in the European Union, and their leaders have been criticized for not visiting the Ukrainian capital sooner. The three said they plan to support Ukraine pending its bid to join the economic bloc. Ukraine’s bid for EU membership has long been seen as a threat by Russia. Ukraine was recommended on Friday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a path to membership. She announced the decision while wearing Ukrainian colors, saying: “Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live the European dream with us. A local resident walks past a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, June 17, 2022. Reuters On the same day, Putin said at the economic forum organized by Russia that the Kremlin has nothing against Ukraine’s EU membership because it is not a military organization, a political organization like the NATO. Zelensky said the bravery of the Ukrainians offered Europe the opportunity to “create a new story of freedom and finally to remove the gray zone in Eastern Europe between the EU and Russia”. We have a common vision of Ukraine’s movement towards victory. I am grateful for the strong support,” he added. With post wires

