Pakistan wants the United States to mediate bailout talks with the IMF. Media say focus on budget





New Delhi: Pakistan has asked for help from the United States to revive the International Monetary Fund deal which involves the indebted country receiving the remaining half of the $6 billion bailout package. But the Pakistanis are not happy. The Express Tribune calls for rapid planning of economic relief programs that do not fall under IMF control.

It was reported on Friday that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Pasha met with US Ambassador Donald Blome and requested Washington’s support to relaunch the Expanded Funding Facility program (EFF) of the IMF and bring stability in the economy of Pakistan.

The United States, which is the IMF’s largest shareholder, has helped Pakistan in the past to seek the use of reviews of the fund’s programs.

The team further briefed the US Ambassador on its $47 billion budget for 2022-2023, which includes several fiscal consolidations equal to 2.2% of GDP despite challenging times. The document was also being reviewed by the IMF so that it could resume talks on the deal.

According to a Dawn report, diplomatic sources in Washington said that during staff-level talks held in Doha last month, an agreement was reached between the IMF and Pakistan on issues such as the withdrawal of subsidies and increased tax collection.

Contrary to speculation that the IMF would not want to negotiate with an interim government, the IMF seems to have no problem dealing with the United States if the negotiation steps can be implemented during the government’s term, the President also said. report.

The Pakistan-IMF deal remains derailed since March after the Imran Khan-led PTI government failed to deliver on its commitments.

Also read: Pakistan can’t take a break. The IMF will not grant loans to erase the debt. China will not launch CPEC

Media reactions

An editorial in The News International explained that the government was playing “cat and mouse” with the IMF because it was not taking decisive action, “which should have been reflected in budgetary measures “.

“The IMF does not talk about adjustments (in the budget). He expressed concern over the budget figures, including fuel subsidies, the worsening current account deficit and the need to further increase direct taxes. Miftah Ismail is still confident of a successful review and service-level agreement with the IMF. The finance minister is either too naive or he knows too much,” he said.

Another op-ed, in The Express Tribune, also talks about how “IMF loan conditions continue to weigh on Pakistan”, as income tax rates and energy prices were thought to have to increase.

Economist Wani called the situation “a tragedy of our own making”. He wrote that Pakistan was saved because the IMF and a series of friendly countries continued to support through loans, but now even the “friendliest countries” were showing reluctance to bail out Pakistan because they were perhaps tired of being repeatedly asked for credit.

“This needs to change not only because foreign taps are drying up, but also because this system has not brought prosperity to most people. A quarter of Pakistanis live below the national poverty line,” Wani wrote.

Read also: Pakistan plays ping-pong with electoral reformsNawaz:1, Imran:1. Now it’s the turn of the Shehbaz

The PTI denounces the government

Former human rights minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari has suggested a link between the finance ministers’ meeting with Donald Blome and regime change. PTI spokesman Muzzammil Aslam accused Miftah Ismail of harming Pakistan’s macroeconomics.

“IMFtah met with US Ambassador after failing to get staff level agreement. May travel to meet US Treasury people for assistance. Question- if you don’t know why you lost 10 weeks and damaged Pakistan’s macroeconomy?” he wrote on Twitter.

This is what the United States expected from regime change: bow down! Btw Blome hasn’t submitted his credentials yet but the submission in action! Earlier, Imported FM said it wants to open trade with the fascist Modi regime which unleashed terror against Kashmiris in IIOJK and Muslims in India. pic.twitter.com/voJncy1DVq

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 17, 2022

IMFtah met with the US ambassador after failing to secure a staff agreement. He can travel to meet with people from the US Treasury for help. Question- if you can’t handle why you lost 10 weeks and damaged the macro economy of Pakistan?

— Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday criticized previous PTI governments’ handling of negotiations with the global financial institution. The government has no choice but to raise prices because of the agreement with the IMF that the PTI government has signed. Will soon give the nation confidence on the details of the IMF-PTI deal, he said.

(Edited by Prashant)

