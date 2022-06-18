‘Everything is fine in my life because of…’: PM Modi writes heartfelt note on mother Hiraba’s birthday





Image source: INDIA TV ‘Mothers selflessly sacrifice…’: Prime Minister Modi writes heartfelt note on Mother Hiraba’s birthday PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a heartfelt note for his mother Hiraba on Saturday as she entered the 100th year of her life today (June 18). He met her at his residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on the occasion of her birthday. The Prime Minister also received his mother’s blessings and washed her feet during the visit. Some time later, he shared a long letter he wrote for his mother on the occasion. In the letter, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to all mothers and spoke of their importance in the life of any child. He said that mothers selflessly sacrifice children who have special affection for their mother. “Mother is not just any word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions of love, patience, trust and much more. Anywhere in the world, regardless of country or region , children have a special affection for their mother. A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their minds, their personalities and their self-confidence. And in doing so, mothers selflessly sacrifice their own needs and aspirations. personal,” he wrote. “Today I feel extremely happy and lucky to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her centenary year of birth. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his birthday. 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year because my mother’s centenary year begins, and my father would have finished his,” he added. Prime Minister Modi is in Gujarat for a one-day visit where he would visit Pavagadh temple and unfurl a dhwaja (flag) there before addressing a rally in Vadodara. Religious programs were held in the prime minister’s home town of Vadnagar to mark his mother’s birthday. The Modi family have also planned a community meal at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. “I have no doubt that all that is good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories of the past… A mother’s penance creates a good human being. Her affection fills a child with human values ​​and empathy. A mother is not an individual or personality, motherhood is a quality.” he wrote again in the letter. Meanwhile, a road in Gandhinagar was named in his honor on Wednesday. “As Hiraba enters its 100th year, we have decided to name an 80-meter road in Raysan region as Pujya Hiraba Marg for the next generation to be inspired by its life,” Gandhinagar Mayor announced. , Hitesh Makwana. Also Read:Delhi: PM Modi to inaugurate six-lane, 5-passage Pragati Maidan tunnel on June 19 latest news from india

