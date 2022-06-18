The Story of Jokowi’s Cabinet Reshuffle | merdeka.com



Investiture of new ministers and deputy ministers. ©Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo has completed the reshuffle of Indonesia’s Maju cabinet. A total of two ministers and three new deputy ministers were sworn in at Merdeka Palace, JakartaWednesday (15/6). The two ministers, namely PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan, became Minister of Commerce and former Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Indonesia. ITN Hadi Tjahjanto as Minister of Agrarian Development and Space (ATR). While the three sworn deputy ministers Jokowi General Secretary of Crescent Star Party (PBB) Afriansyah Noor became Deputy Minister of Manpower and Secretary of Board of Directors of Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Raja Juli Antoni became Deputy Minister of Labor ‘ATR. And Deputy Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, John Wemp Wetipo, became Deputy Minister of the Interior. Before the redesign, Jokowi convening a number of ministers and political party elites in turn. Calls were made for 2 days from Monday June 13, 2022 to Tuesday June 14, 2022. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Investment Minister/Head of Investment Coordinating Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono were first summoned. Jokowi. The next day, it was the turn of Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya to Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto asked in front of Jokowi. Former TNI commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto also answered the call Jokowi. After Hadi, the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Sofyan Djalil went to the Presidential Palace. Then, Zulkifli Hasan and Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi as last guests. 2 out of 4 pages

The history of the appointment of ministers and deputy ministers Zulkifli Hasan told the story the day before the cabinet reshuffle. Zulhas, his nickname, admitted he was called by the palace and chatted with Jokowi for 60 minutes. “Last night (before the cabinet reshuffle), last night (the Palace called) at 6 p.m. I was asked to come here at 7 (the Palace). At 7 a.m. I came here, the president received a mission, the discussion lasted until 8 (night)”, the story of Zulhas. ©2022 Merdeka.com The conversation, Zulhas said, continued all the way to his official residence. However, this time he spoke with a number of his colleagues. Until finally, Zulhas is again called by the Palace to be invited to attend the inauguration. “Set 9 a.m. at the official house. Many of my friends prepared everything,” he said. Another story was told by King Juli Antoni. Toni admitted to receiving a call from Jokowi to approach the Palace yesterday, Tuesday (14/6). The PSI politician revealed that Jokowi immediately gave him instructions when he met with Pratikno, Hadi Tjahjanto in the meeting room. “Maybe for about an hour waiting in the waiting room, then in the meeting room, I immediately with the minister, Pak Hadi, with the president, Pak Pratikno received instructions from the president. At the same time, the minister was introduced, he was the deputy minister and he was given directives,” he explained.politician who was once an executive IDP this. “So in short, Mr. Hadi was asked by Mr. President to help him and I was asked to help Mr. Minister. So Mr. Hadi is our commander, and is part of the army. And there are BPN friends on the ground who will work hard to realize Jokowi’s vision and mission, especially land reform,” he added. Meanwhile, Hadi said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was suddenly summoned to the Palace on Tuesday (6/14). He received a call suddenly while he was busy exercising. Hadi was present at the presidential palace around 5:20 p.m. WIB. Arriving at the palace, Hadi immediately met Toni. In the meeting room, Jokowi indicated that Hadi and Toni would work together in the ATR ministry. 3 out of 4 pages

Meeting of the 7 political parties of the coalition Arrived on the day of the inauguration. Jokowi met with all the general presidents of the coalition parties supporting the government. From the Youtube live broadcast of the presidential secretariat, Jokowi was seen speaking during a lunch with the general presidents of the political parties in the presidential lounge. The general president of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, was seen wearing a red dress. The general president of the party was also present Gerindra Prabowo Subianto, President of the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Surya Paloh. United Development Party Chairman Suharso Monoarfa and National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar were also present. Chairman of the Golkar Airlangga Hartarto Party. A new face was present, namely the chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan. ©2022 Merdeka.com Airlangga Hartarto revealed the discussions that President Jokowi had with the chairman of the coalition party. Airlangga said the meeting discussed Indonesia’s political consolidation and future challenges. “We had lunch with the political parties with the president and of course what was discussed was political consolidation. Mainly, of course, to deal with the global challenges ahead,” Airlangga said. In addition, the elite gathering of political parties also discussed Indonesia’s challenges in energy, food and economic achievements. Airlangga said the Jokowi coalition believes that the economic challenges during the pandemic can be managed if Indonesian politics are stable. “So with a stable policy, the government can take actions led by the president, both in the face of covid, economic recovery, as well as energy and food challenges in the future,” he said. declared. Indonesia’s talk of exporting rice to several friendly countries was also mentioned in the meeting. The Coordinating Minister of Economy said rice exports could be achieved because Indonesia had not imported for the past three years. ©Muchlis Jr – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat Surya Paloh added that the meeting of the political parties of the coalition parties also discussed the forecasts of the World Bank or the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the country’s threat of becoming a failed state. According to him, the predictions of the World Bank and the IMF have become a serious note from the government transmitted by President Jokowi, because no less than 60 countries already have indications of the potential to become failed states. “One thing that I think is a serious note is what the AMF and the World Bank understand, which will indicate that there are at least 40 countries among the minimum 60 countries that have the potential to become failed states”, did he declare. After lunch, Jokowi marched with 7 coalition party members to the inauguration hall. Jokowi is flanked by Megawati and Surya Paloh. Next to Megawati is Cak Imin. Next to him is Prabowo Subianto. ©2022 Merdeka.com/press palace office On Jokowi’s left are Surya Paloh, Airlangga Hartarto, Suharso Monoarfa and Zulkifli Hasan. The inauguration agenda begins at 1:30 p.m. The palace protocol read the presidential decree regarding the investiture of two ministers and three deputy ministers. This was followed by the reading of the oath of office by Jokowi. 4 out of 4 pages