PM Narendra Modi washes his mother, Heeraben Modi’s feet on her 100th birthday, gives her a special gift

Everyone is aware of the fact that the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is extremely close to his mother, Heeraben Modi. Over the years, we’ve seen him talk about his mother’s impact on his life and how his mother shaped him as a person. Not only that, from time to time, Narendra Modi tries his best to visit his mother, who lives with his younger brother, Pankaj Modi, in Gujarat.

The mother-son duo are making headlines again after Narendra Modi celebrated his mother, Heeraben Modi’s 100th birthday with her in Gujarat. Yes! You read correctly. The politician’s doting mother turned 100, and on this important day, her son managed to meet her and glimpses of the same are now dominating the internet and social media.

Recommended Reading: Suresh Raina Gives a Glimpse of the Wall of Fame at Home as He Wishes Wife Priyanka on Her Birthday

On June 18, 2022, the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi visited his residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on the special occasion of the 100th birthday of his mother, Heeraben Modi. The Prime Minister took time out of his extremely busy schedule to meet his mother on such a big day, and if reports are to be believed, their meeting only lasted half an hour. The adored son played aarti with his mother, sitting on a chair next to him. After which, he washed his feet and put a garland of red roses around his mother’s neck, and the latter can be seen smiling at the beautiful gesture of her son. The Prime Minister also bought a special present for his mother, and it was a lovely shawl. In the end, Narendra Modi and Heeraben Modi fed each other little pieces of candy, and it was a sight to behold.

After meeting his mother, Heeraben Modi, on her 100th birthday, India’s Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi tweeted much the same. The Prime Minister wrote a long blog in which he shared a lot about his mother. From praise for all the sacrifices she had made in her life for him and their family to always having her back, Narendra Modi showered immense love on his mother in his blog. A snippet of the same can be read in his tweet, and it reads:

“Maa…it’s not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18th is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude.”

Can’t Miss: Mohena Kumari Opens Up About Motherhood and Shares Her Feelings When She First Held Her Baby

Going further in his blog, Narendra Modi also admitted that it was a moment of immense happiness for him as his mother, Heeraben Modi turned 100 years old. However, the politician also added that if his father would have been alive today, he would also have turned 100 last week. Reflecting on the same, Narendra Modi wrote:

“Today I feel extremely happy and lucky to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her centenary year of birth. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his birthday. 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year because my mother’s centenary year begins, and my father would have finished his.

I wish a very happy birthday to Heeraben Modi!

Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got lost in each other during Arjun Kapoor’s speech (video)

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)