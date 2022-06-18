FATF gray list: Hina Rabbani draws criticism for not appreciating PTI efforts





Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is drawing backlash on Twitter for apparently claiming credit for Pakistan’s recent success.

In a major achievement, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has declared Pakistan’s two action plans (2018 and 2021) complete. The FATF has authorized an on-site visit to the country, as a final step to exit from the FATF gray list.

As a result, the country is busy celebrating its success. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also congratulated Pakistan. In her last Tweet, she said that the international community has unanimously recognized the country’s efforts.

It should be mentioned that the Pakistani delegation, which attended the FATF plenary meetings in Berlin, was led by Hina Rabbani Khar, who is also the chair of the FATF National Coordinating Committee.

“Congratulations Pakistan! FATF declares both action plans complete. The international community has unanimously recognized our efforts. Our success is the result of 4 years of challenging journeys. Pakistan reaffirms its determination to maintain momentum and boost our economy. Kudos to the Pakistani FATF team. Pakistan Zindabad! Hina Rabbani tweeted.

Twitter backlash

Hina Rabbani’s tweet drew widespread criticism on Twitter. According to Twitteratis, all credit goes to the previous government led by former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Former energy minister Hammad Azhar also deserves praise as he was the chairman of the Pakistani group AML and CFT. Under the previous government, led by the PTI, Pakistan has made significant progress which the FATF has also acknowledged.

“It won’t kill you to recognize Imran Khan and Hammad Azhar. This wouldn’t have happened without their leadership, so please don’t take credit for something you didn’t support in the first place,” one Twitter user wrote.

It won’t kill you to recognize @ImranKhanPTI and @Hammad_Azhar.

— Saima (@DaLondonGirl) June 17, 2022

Amid the backlash, Twitteratis recalled how Hina Rabbani quit the National Assembly in 2020 to protest anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism bills.

“Our success? You literally left the assembly when the FATF legislation was in progress. Credit goes ONLY to PTI,” another user wrote.

“Our success”? You LITERALLY left the assembly when the fatf legislation was in progress. Credit goes to PTI ONLY

— Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) June 17, 2022

“By the way, you were also among the ladies and gentlemen who refused to vote on the FATF law, saying that if Zardari and Sharif’s money laundering cases were to end first, then we would vote. Aren’t you ashamed? Fawad Chaudhry, leader of the PTI and former federal minister tweeted.

FATF https://t.co/zSZviHcAS5

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 17, 2022

