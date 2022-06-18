Trump enraged that Trump Jr. could fall with him





Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Friday during a speech at a Faith and Freedom event in Nashville, Tennessee.

“For the radical left, politics has become their religion,” Trump said. “It has distorted their sense of right and wrong. They don’t have a sense of right and wrong, right and wrong, right and wrong. You saw the hoax of Russia, of Russia that we all lived for 2.5 years. I watched this Adam Schiff the other day. Shifty Schiff, that guy is nothing. He’s nothing – we call him watermelon head.”

“I’ll never forget when this guy, he knew it was a fake story,” the former president continued. “I will never forget when he stood up at the microphone and said that Donald Trump Jr. will go to jail. Think about it. Donald Trump Jr. will go to jail for what he has done to our country and for his relationship with Russia. . And I said, what’s going on?”

During the 2016 election, the Trump campaign had extensive contact with Russia. The aides sought to arrange a meeting between Trump and Putin. Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak met Trump briefly at a campaign event and met with other advisers at the Republican convention in July.

Some campaign associates have contacted WikiLeaks about its publication of damaging Democratic communications that were allegedly hacked by Russian intelligence.

Campaign chairman Paul Manafort offered to tell oligarch Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Putin, about the election, and gave the campaign poll data to a Russian business associate with ties to intelligence.

And senior campaign officials met with a Russian lawyer who offered to smear Clinton. Later, the two sides insisted that they only discussed Putin’s ban on American adoptions of Russian orphans.

“The meeting, which took place at Trump Tower in New York City on June 9, 2016, was presented to Trump Jr. as an opportunity for members of Trump’s presidential campaign to receive damaging information about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton from Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya,” NBC News reported.

After Trump’s election victory, in behind-the-scenes talks with Kislyak, his future national security adviser Michael Flynn reportedly promised Moscow that Trump would lift sanctions after taking office despite Russian election interference.

Watch the video below:

