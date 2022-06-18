Ex-min claims Nawaz Sharif won’t return as he made ‘secret deal’ in London





Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Friday that Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan. | PA

Former Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed on Friday that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League supremo Nawaz Sharif would not return to the country under a secret deal struck in London , local media reported.

He made the statement after several PML-N leaders said Nawaz Sharif would arrive in the country “soon” but none of them gave a specific date, Geo News reported quoting The News.

The former interior minister said closing markets and shops at 7 p.m. would be an “economic death knell” for traders, for which the current “import” government would be responsible.

Ahmed also pointed out that the Pakistani rupee depreciated to 210 to the dollar as it traded at 220 to the dollar in Hawala. He warned that the finance minister was about to deliver “another blow” of a price hike to the nation, Geo News reported.

The former interior minister further said that in such a situation, former Prime Minister Imran Khan is the “sole popular leader” of the country, while the ruling coalition’s dozen political parties have fallen into disarray. disgrace.

“Only Imran Khan has touched the hearts and minds of the people,” he said, adding, “The current imported government is another name for vested interests. It is a conglomeration of thieves.”

Pakistan faces an energy crisis

Previously, the Pakistani government ordered markets in Sindh province to close at 9 p.m. (local time) to save electricity due to constant power cuts in the country.

Frequent power cuts across the country have left people suffering from sweltering temperatures. The Shehbaz Sharif government blamed its predecessor Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the lack of energy.

The measures are imposed to reduce the gap between electricity supply and demand. The government notification says morning hours are to be used for business activities.

Pakistani ministers urge traders to reduce fuel and electricity waste

Earlier this week, several Pakistani federal ministers urged traders to adopt austerity measures to reduce fuel and electricity waste.

This government-ordered report comes as Pakistan grows increasingly concerned about the growing energy crisis.

Due to Pakistan’s inability to make payments to Chinese electricity suppliers, the country finds itself in the abyss of power outages disrupting life and business amidst this unbearable heatwave.

They shut down several factories because the Pakistani government failed to pay dues amounting to 300 billion rupees ($1.5 billion).

