Jokowi is due to attend a rally of volunteers in Jepara tomorrow





Japan – Jokowi Plat K volunteers will hold a rally tomorrow at Kamal Junaidi Stadium, Jepara, Central Java. It is expected that the rally will be attended by President Jokowi and tens of thousands of volunteers. Sightings at Kamal Junaidi Stadium, Jepara Regency, Central Java on Saturday (18/6), a number of officers were seen preparing for an event titled Gagego 2024 with Pak Jokowi. A luxurious stage was already standing in the middle of the stadium. Police and members of the military were seen guarding the venue. There are pictures of President Joko Widodo installed in and around the stadium. Events chairman Aan Rochiyanto said the rally was scheduled to be attended by President Jokowi Widodo. According to him, a number of agendas were organized by the committee and the officers. “Your activity, you want to greet the merchant community, the MSMEs after this pandemic, how to speed things up? recovery in the market so Jepara’s economy can grow rapidly,” Aan told reporters at Jepara Regency Pendapa on Saturday (18/6/2022). “After that, he greeted other volunteers who were at the Kamal Junaidi Stadium,” Aan continued. Aan says preparations are complete. From the landing site to the K plate volunteer event location. “When the data comes in from Blora, around 500, Rembang 50, Pati 2,500, Kudus 500 and Jepara 23,800 people,” he explained. “The preparations are complete and ready to be followed by you, your volunteers and the people who welcome you,” he continued. Aan said the event started with a discussion about the Jokowi Volunteers K plate. However, the gathering could not take place in Pati or Kudus, so Jepara was chosen as the gathering place. “This Plat K volunteer started after the event in Blora, Pati residence said when the event in Pati could take place, we coordinated plate K, we gathered district sub-district coordinator, volunteers became one, finally agreed after there was Silahturahim in Pati yesterday about 450 people, we want where to take him,” Aan explained. “Because you can’t live in Pati and Kudus, your friends are already in Jepara. Eventually they were placed in Jepara. In Pati-Kudus, many people don’t come here, it’s not you who don’t want not, but people advising you not to,” he continued. At the same place, the Acting Regent of Jepara, Edy Supriyanta, said that the local government supports the gathering of Jokowi Plate K volunteers. He said Jokowi was to meet traders in Jepara before attending a gathering of volunteers. “This activity is very good for the community, we, the government of Jepara Regency, we support Support. As per palace protocol instructions, we are following it, it was arranged by the Dandim and the chief of police,” Edy added to reporters at Jepara Regent’s Pendapa this afternoon. Watch videos »Visit the Mosquito Village on the remote island of Karimunjawa“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(am/am)

