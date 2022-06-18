100 years of Modi’s mother’s journey on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarats Gandhinagar on Saturday morning to celebrate his mother’s 100th birthday. Tweeting photos with her mother, Hiraba, the prime minister said age may have taken a toll on her physical health, but she was still just as mentally alert. He also wrote a blog, detailing his mother’s inspiring life.

Recalling his childhood with Hiraba, Prime Minister Modi shared how his mother’s small efforts reflected bigger changes like water conservation. During the rains, our roof would leak and the house would be flooded. Mom placed buckets and utensils under the leaks to collect rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. You will be surprised to know that the shed will use this water for the next few days. What better example of water conservation than this! (sic), he writes in the blog.

The premiers’ push for cleanliness also appears to have been inspired by her mother’s daily activities. PM Modi writes, His emphasis on cleanliness is evident even today. Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she gives me sweets from her own hands. And just like a doting mother of a young child, she pulls out a napkin and wipes my face after I’m done eating. She always has a towel or a small towel in her sari.

My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Like all mothers, he added in the blog post, which is available in several regional languages ​​besides Hindi and English.

Take my mother’s blessings today as she enters her 100th year pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

Maa is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions, Prime Minister Modi said, further highlighting Hirabas’ sacrifices and various aspects of his life that shaped his spirit, personality and his self-confidence.

The Prime Minister noted that there had only been two instances where his mother had accompanied him publicly. Once was at a public reception in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak to his forehead after returning from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said. -he declares.

The second instance was when he was first sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it is possible to be learned without being formally educated.

He met his mother in Gujarat to greet her and sought her blessings. Modi arrived at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city, where his mother is staying with his younger brother Pankaj Modi, around 6:30 a.m. and spent about half an hour there.

According to family members, the prime minister’s mother was born on this day in 1923. To mark the occasion, a bhandaro (community meal) was held at the city’s Jagannath Temple. The Hatkeshwar temple in Modis’ hometown, Vadnagar, also planned various programs for his mother’s birthday. Prime Minister Modi is on a one-day visit to Gujarat when he will visit Pavagadh Temple and later address a gathering in Vadodara.

On occasion, it was decided that a road in Gandhinagar would be named after PM Modis’ mother, to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service.

Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana in an official statement said that PM Narendra Modis’ mother Hiraba is 100 years old and considering the demand and feelings of people in the state capital, he was decided to name the road 80 meters from Raysan Petrol. pump like Pujya Hiraba Marg.

The statement, quoted by the news agency YEARSfurther added that it was decided to rename the 80-meter route with the aim of keeping the name of Hiraba alive forever and for future generations to learn from it the lessons of renunciation, penance, service and conscience. .

Read all the latest news, breaking news, watch the best videos and live TV here.