Are the Philippines used by the US and Australian military to spy on China?
A close encounter between Australian and Chinese military aircraft over the South China Sea has sparked mutual accusations of provocative and dangerous behavior and raised many questions. Here’s what we know and what we need to know before jumping to conclusions.
On June 5, the Australian Department of Defense said that 10 days earlier, on May 26, “a Royal Australian Airforce (RAAF) P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese J- 16 during routine maritime surveillance activity in the airspace in the South China Sea region.” He concluded the statement by saying curiously that he “would not comment further on this matter.”
US President Joe Biden, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the Chinese plane flew very close to the P-8A, fired flares, then cut its nose and released a “chaff packet” that been ingested by the P-8A’s engines. Australia said it was “dangerous” and “threatened the safety of the aircraft and crew”. Mr Marles added that “he could not reveal much” although his government “has raised its concerns with China through the appropriate channels”.
The Chinese Ministry of Defense responded that “the Australian military aircraft poses a serious threat to China’s sovereignty and security and that the countermeasures taken by the Chinese military are reasonable and legal.”
To determine the “right and wrong” of this incident, we need to know the flight path of the Australian P-8A, the exact location of the incident, what it was doing and why. Australia’s reluctance to release these details, particularly the route and location of the incident and the 10-day delay in reporting the incident raises suspicion. If it happened in “international airspace”, then it would be in his interest to clarify those details.
The absence of such information forces deductive reasoning. According to unnamed sources (personal communication), the RAAF P-8A departed the former US Clark Air Base in the Philippines and headed directly for the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands) claimed by both China and Vietnam. If true, that means the Philippines enabled his mission by allowing him to use its territory. Such empowerment of the United States and its allies to spy on China will continue to trouble Filipino-Chinese relations.
In 2020, US spy planes disguised as Filipino and Malaysian civilian planes carried out “intelligence gathering” missions along the Chinese coast. (https://www.manilatimes.net/2020/10/10/opinion/columnists/us-faking-military-aircraft-as-civilian-a-crime-against-humanity/778475). Unlike his series of diplomatic protests against China, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin has remained largely silent on US violations.
Although the Philippine Constitution explicitly prohibits foreign bases in the country, the United States and Australia have a military presence in the Philippines. There are now reports that an Australian military intelligence unit has already set up a forward military base inside the Philippine military camp at Zamboanga (http://maritimnews.com/2022/05/say-no- to-foreign-military-base-in-mindanao/).
Locsin made the Philippines the first Southeast Asian country to unequivocally back Aukus, a US-UK deal to share nuclear submarine and drone technology with Australia. This technology will allow Australia to help the United States contain China in the South China Sea.
During the close air encounter, the P-8A was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 jet fighter based on Woody Island in the Paracels. If the P-8A flew over China’s claimed high tide features or its 12 nautical miles (nm) territorial sea around each, then it clearly violated China’s claimed sovereignty.
Otherwise, it gets a bit fuzzy. China claims baselines encompassing the entire island group and considerable waters within them that lie beyond 12nm of any of the features. According to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), only archipelagic states can draw such baselines of closure around a group of islands.
Archipelago State “means a State consisting entirely of one or more archipelagos and may include other islands.” As mainland states, China and Vietnam cannot establish straight archipelagic baselines around their own islands. The appropriate baseline would be the low water mark of each island and rock.
This means that if the Australian P-8A was over the waters bounded by the claimed baselines but not within 12nm of the high tide features, then Australia can claim that it was within” international airspace”. The next question is, what was he doing and why. Even if it was flying over the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) claimed by China, its behavior is subject to certain restrictions. The Unclos stipulates that a user state must give due consideration to China’s rights and duties in the EEZ.
China had just completed a major military exercise in the waters south of Hainan Island for which it issued a shipping warning. The likely mission of the Australian P-8A was to gather intelligence on Chinese warships and possibly their land-sea communications while returning to their bases. China has a highly sensitive naval base in Yulin, south Hainan, which houses some of its nuclear-powered submarines that may have taken part in the drills.
The P-8As are armed with torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and other weapons. Did the Australian aircraft “paint” the Chinese surface ships with its own fire control radar or did it close in on what the surface ships thought were “safe”?
The P-8A can drop sonobuoys to gather information on surface ship performance capabilities and signatures and to locate and track submarines. The main advantage of submarines is stealth. If the P-8A attempted to “overrun” a submarine, especially a nuclear-powered submarine, China might have viewed this as a threat or, at the very least, an “unfriendly” act. This may be what happened during the “laser incident” in Australia’s northern EEZ in February, when a Chinese warship fired a laser at an Australian P-8A which dropped sonobuoys.
China likely views sonobuoy deployment as an abuse of rights under Unclos because “marine scientific research” in its EEZ requires its consent. Australia, like the United States, can claim that dropping sonobuoys is “military surveying” and therefore does not require consent. But China can cite Article 258 of Unclos, which states that “the deployment and use of any type of scientific research facility or equipment (emphasis added) in any area of the marine environment” are subject to consent.
The behavior of the Chinese jet fighter was dangerous. But was it provoked? Until the questions “where was the P-8A” and “what was it doing” have been satisfactorily answered, it is unwise to jump to conclusions.
Another version of this piece appeared in the Asia Times.
Dr. Mark J. Valencia is an internationally recognized maritime policy analyst. He is currently an assistant senior researcher at the National Institute of South China Sea Studies, Hainan, China. He has worked with East-West Center, National Bureau of Asia Research, Woodrow Wilson Center, Maritime Institute of Malaysia, Ocean Policy Research Foundation of Japan. He has been a Fulbright Scholar in Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines. He has published 15 books and over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles.
