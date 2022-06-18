Donald Trump defends his allies who testified against him in an hour-long speech





Some members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle may have voluntarily testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but Trump appears to have no ill will against them.

Trump instead defended some of his allies on Friday, saying the House panel deliberately edited short excerpts from testimony by people including Rep. Jim Jordan, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and former adviser Jared Kushner in order to “destroy” them. “.

“The committee is taking the testimony of witnesses, who defended me for eight hours, cutting it and truncating audio clips to make it sound like what they said was absolutely terrible,” Trump told the crowd. at Friday’s Faith & Freedom Coalition Road to Majority event. Policy conference in Nashville. “The committee refuses to play any tapes of people saying the right things to the things we want to hear. It’s a one-way street.”

His remarks come a day after the House committee held its third hearing to present the findings of the panel’s nearly year-long investigation.

“The committee refuses to play any tapes of people saying the right things to the things we want to hear. It’s a one-way street,” former President Donald Trump said of the committee’s public hearings. the House investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol. riot. Trump speaks at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. Chet Strange / Stringer

Trump, who was the keynote speaker at the three-day event, also alleged that the video evidence presented during the panel’s public hearings had been “deceptively edited, deceptively cut and even doctored”, adding that Jordan le had told him.

“They’re taking six, eight, and nine o’clock depositions and they’re putting up five-second clips, having everybody watch…trying to destroy them, and on nine o’clock they’re going to put up a five-second clip where they got a little tired,” the former president said. “They are taken completely out of context – these statements – in many cases to create an impression that is the exact opposite of the truth.”

During the three committee hearings on Jan. 6, the panel featured never-before-seen video of former Trump officials, ranging from his eldest daughter to Trump spokesman Jason Miller to former Attorney General Bill Barr, all of whom have testified that they didn’t believe Trump’s claim that the election was stolen.

Asked by the committee if she believed Barr’s conclusion that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, Ivanka was heard testifying in a clip released during last week’s hearing that ” it affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he said.”

Video released this week showed Barr calling Trump’s claims “bulls**t” and Miller saying the campaign data person told Trump in “pretty blunt terms, he was going to lose.”

On Thursday, members focused on former Vice President Mike Pence, who will not help Trump overturn the 2020 election results, and the violent threats Pence has faced to certify Electoral College votes.

The committee explained how Trump attorney John Eastman advanced a legal theory that Pence could unilaterally block certification – a plan that members said Trump knew was illegal but his supporters had the power to execute.

“A guy stood up and said he heard me call Mike Pence a ‘wimp,'” Trump said in his Friday speech.

“But I never called Mike Pence a ‘wimp’. I never called him a wimp,” he added. “Mike Pence had a chance to be great. We had a chance to be, frankly, historic, but just like Bill Barr and the rest of those weak people, Mike, and I say that sadly because I like it, but Mike didn’t have the guts to act.”

Newsweek contacted the select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

