Erdogan’s visit to Belgrade extremely important

Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister Nemanja Starovic said President Aleksandar Vucic and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “represent the most important and significant statesmen on the Balkan Peninsula”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Belgrade is extremely important for Serbia, Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Nemanja Starovic told Radio Television Serbia on Friday that Erdogan’s visit is “a very important symbol” and that the Balkan country is “looking forward to it”.

“The personal relations and the trust established between the two leaders, Aleksandar Vucic and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are a special quality of the relations between Turkey and Serbia,” Starovic said.

Starovic said Erdogan could be the first head of state to visit the Serbian capital of Belgrade during Vucic’s second presidential term.

“President Vucic and President Türkiye Erdogan represent the most important and significant statesmen on the Balkan Peninsula with the strongest authority in the wider European and international framework.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Thursday that Erdogan was preparing for an official visit to Serbia in the coming weeks.

Friendly relations

“It is impossible to ensure lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the Balkan Peninsula without good and meaningful relations on the Ankara-Belgrade relationship and this represents a good basis for the political dialogue which is held and intensified” , said Starovic.

Due to the friendly relations between Turkey and Serbia, tourists and business people frequently travel between the two countries.

Türkiye’s AnadoluJet recently started flights from Ankara to Belgrade, while Türk Hava Yollar increased its flights from Istanbul to the Balkan city to three a day.

Serbia and Turkey have also signed numerous agreements to further develop relations from defense to economy. Belgrade has reaffirmed its intention to purchase Bayraktar TB2 combat drones from Türkiye.

Source: AA