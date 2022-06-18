2 factors that pushed Jokowi to reshuffle the cabinet according to Perindo politicians





Chairman of the DPP Perindo Party for Law and Human Rights (HAM) Tama S Langkun. Photo portal/MNC

JAKARTA – President of the DPP – President of the DPP Perindo Festival Law and Human Rights (HAM) Tama S Langkun The assessment of the consideration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a cabinet reshuffle can be seen from various factors. Two of them are cabinet performance and political context. “Everything (performance factors and policies) is there. It means it’s a natural thing,” Tama said in MNC Trijaya FM’s online chat: Cabinet Reshuffle Dramaturgy, Saturday (6/18/2022). Regarding the performance of the cabinet, Tama said that many recent problems in the ministry, such as corruption cases and its inability to control commodity prices, forced the president into an immediate reshuffle. “First it is placed as the prerogative of the president, then he can replace his deputies because if his deputies (performance) are bad, the leader will surely be slapped,” he said. Read also: Perindo considers President Jokowi’s cabinet reshuffle logical Also, in the political context, Tama said these considerations are very reasonable and the president must do so by rearranging the formation of the cabinet. According to him, the coalition must keep the government until it is finished. “Don’t leave it in the middle of this road, there are people who come here and there who don’t focus on their work and then disrupt the stability of the government’s work. So even if it’s a political issue, I believe there is a performance baseline that is being measured there,” he concluded. As we know, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially reshuffled the cabinet on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The minister affected by the reshuffle was Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi. He was replaced by PANZulkifli General Chairman Hasan. Then, the Minister of Agrarian Development and Space (ART) Sofyan Djalil was replaced by the former commander of the TNI, Marshal TNI (retired) Hadi Tjahjanto. For the position of Deputy Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning / National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) occupied by Raja Juli Antoni (Secretary of the Supervisory Board of PSI) in replacement of Surya Tjandra who is another executive of PSI. Deputy Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), John Wemp Wetipo, was replaced by rotation to become Deputy Minister of Home Affairs (Mendagri). Then General Secretary of the Crescent Star Party (PBB), Afriansyah Noor was appointed Deputy Minister of Manpower (Wamenaker). (zik)

