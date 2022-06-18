Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday – WATCH | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Army mods at her home in Gandhinagar on her 100th birthday, Saturday June 18. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen performing a puja at his mother’s house. Later, he sat at his mother’s feet and talked to her. He also shared photos of his visit on his official Twitter account and wrote, “Received my mother’s blessings today as she enters her 100th year.”

#LOOK | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on her birthday today.

Heeraben Modi today enters the 100th year of his life. pic.twitter.com/7xoIsKImNN

ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

On her birthday, he also wrote a blog for her and shared it on his Twitter account.

Maathis is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude. https://t.co/KnhBmUp2se

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

PM Modi is quite close to his mother and often visits her during important events.

A few weeks ago, huge crowds flocked to the road leading to Ridge Maidan in Shimla to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi. Among the crowd, a girl named Anu held a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi. On spotting the work, the Prime Minister stopped his cavalcade, got out of his car and approached the young girl. “What’s your name? Where do you live? How many days did it take you to do this painting?” PM Modi asked the girl. Anu replied that she belongs to Shimla and she did the painting of Heeraben in one day.

Prime Minister Modi is in Gandhinagar today to unfurl the flag at the newly renovated Gujarat Pavagadh Temple. A press release from the Gujarat Information Service said: “After the ascent of Pavagadh in the 15th century, the top of the temple has been dilapidated for the past five centuries. The top has now been redesigned with a new look. ”

(With contributions from the agency)

Live