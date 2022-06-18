John Krull: Donald Trump and the Art of Grifting | Columns





For example, the US House of Representatives Select Committee on January 6 revealed that former President Donald Trump used his baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him to defraud his supporters.

What.

A.

Shock.

Who could have predicted that a man who built his business, such as it is, by putting his name on everything but used tissues, and then selling those products, such as they are, at inflated prices, would resort to to another scam when under pressure?

Who would’ve thought that a guy who ran for president primarily to spruce up his flagging brand a bit wouldn’t jump at one more chance to rip off the faithful?

And who could have seen that a man who has spent at least a third of his time as a presidential candidate and president staying at Trump properties, lining his pockets with taxpayers’ money and contributions to campaign, couldn’t resist one more take at the cookie jar?

Obviously, such greedy quibbling on the part of the former president comes completely out of left field because, so far, nothing Donald Trump has ever done in his life would indicate that he is either greedy, be a liar.

Yeah.

Right.

When the history of this period is written assuming the republic survives and Americans are still allowed to speak freely and honestly, one question will be central to all scholarship and scholarship.

Why and how have so many Americans been fooled by a scammer who sees them as a rat made out of pieces of cheese?

I understand why so many working class Americans turned to Trump in the first place. Their concerns were not taken into account by the two political parties.

Still not, by the way.

The traditional Republican Party has always favored the wishes of capital over the needs of labor, elevating the interests of the haves above those of the have-nots. The GOP also has a history of pitting workers against each other.

Let’s revisit that now.

After years of encouraging tension and resentment between working-class American citizens and undocumented immigrants, some Republicans have now begun to quietly argue that easing immigration restrictions would help ease inflationary pressures.

By lowering wages.

Once again, in the GOP worldview, the burden of solving an economic problem must rest on the shoulders of working people.

Not that Democrats can’t be so ignorant. Their solution to the problems of the working class is to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

There are at least two problems with this.

One is that the real minimum wage in this country is already between $15 and $17 an hour and is likely to climb higher than that as the global labor shortage worsens. in the years to come. Democrats want to close the barn door not just after the horse escapes, but at one of the few times in history when the horse might have the power to choose which barn it prefers and under what conditions.

The second problem with the Democrats’ minimum wage policy is that it is not based on any recognizable reality.

How many of them would like to try to raise a family of four on $31,000 a year? That’s what 40 hours a week of $15 an hour pays for a year’s work. How many Democrats in Congress and in state legislatures across the country think they could build a better life for their own children and pursue the American dream on those salaries?

Donald Trump became a force in the political life of the Americas because neither party seemed to care or grasp the challenges facing millions of Americans.

In their desperation, they turned to a con man who saw them as lemons to be squeezed for the juice they could provide him.

Now, even as evidence mounts overwhelmingly that Trump has only used and abused those who gave him their devotion, many, many Americans remain loyal to the man who led them into error at every turn.

Why?

Mark Twain perhaps said it best.

It is easier to deceive people, writes Twain, than to convince them that they have been duped.

John Krull is director of the Pulliam School of Journalism at Franklin College and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The opinions expressed by the author do not reflect the views of Franklin College.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribstar.com/opinion/columns/john-krull-donald-trump-and-the-art-of-the-grift/article_e406e474-eda3-11ec-b42c-bb2ff5b8d1ad.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos