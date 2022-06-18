Red Wall Tories condemn Boris Johnson’s conference snob as they call for tax cuts

The Red Wall Tories have demanded Boris Johnson cut personal taxes to revive the economy, insisting it will not fuel inflation as they condemned his decision to snub their annual conference in Doncaster.

MPs representing Northern seats attacked the Prime Ministers’ decision not to attend the inaugural meeting of the Northern Research Group, insisting it showed contempt for the North.

Mr Johnson was due to speak at the conference but made the last-minute decision to travel to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky.

But the decision was bitterly criticized by sources within the influential group of MPs, who insisted their support for Mr Johnson had faded.

A senior NRG source said: Boris has agreed to come and speak to the party’s largest Tory caucus. This group, which represents its majority, came in its place during the leadership vote. This goodwill has disappeared.

His actions showed complete disregard for co-workers, disregard for members and disregard for the north, the source added.

The criticism came as Jake Berry, chairman of the NRG, called on Mr Johnson to devolve tax-setting powers to English regions in the same way as devolved nations can under the Barnett formula.

Safer Boris Johnson

Mr Berry also rejected the Treasury’s argument that cutting personal taxes now would risk fueling inflation, insisting that giving households a tax cut would help spur growth in the economy.

Delivering his speech at the group’s first annual conference in Doncaster, Mr Berry called on all parts of the country outside the South East to receive a fair funding deal, pointing out that London gets 15 per cent more cash per capita than the rest of England. .

If the North had received the same transport investment per person as London over the past 10 years, he said, it would have received an additional £66 billion.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Berry elaborated on this point, saying: Isn’t it always true that when it comes to spending money in the North, it suddenly runs out? Exactly when we have the Elizabeth line [Crossrail], which is fantastic by the way, but it doesn’t help you get from Manchester to Hull. There never seems to be money when we need it.

He also put himself on a collision course with Chancellor Rishi Sunak when he said personal tax cuts would spur growth, insisting it was time we moved on to the party of the weak. taxes to the government of low taxes.

He said I : This is for others who have the great power of the Treasury behind them to give economic modeling, but I just think there is a connection.

I just think there’s a causal connection to the fact that we were the only G7 country to deal with a cost of living crisis by raising taxes. And guess what? We have the slowest growing economy. I just think there is a connection between these two things.

His call for tax cuts was echoed by Tom Tugendhat, Conservative MP for Sevenoaks, who told the conference he wanted a fuel tax overhaul, to reduce fuel levies on transport sectors and manufacturing.

Mr Tugendhats’ appearance at the event for Northern MPs raised eyebrows given he represents a seat in Kent.

When asked if he would rule out running for leadership, the backbench MP replied: No, I won’t rule it out. I won’t rule it out because I think we should be ambitious for ourselves, for our communities and for our country. I think we should offer ourselves forward for service.