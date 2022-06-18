China’s Informal Empire in Latin America: The Challenge for the Biden Administration

Under President Xi’s regime, China has focused on building its informal global empire.

Through trade and investment, China has become a key player in Africa and Latin America. Its practices in this regard have a number of questionable dimensions, but instead of highlighting the reality of China’s informal empire practices, Western states have largely ignored the opportunity to do so. They focused on issues like Taiwan and the South China Sea, both very important but not part of the informal empire’s geopolitical strategy.

But the reality is that China poses a global threat to Western order, bolstered by its Third World economic, cultural and narrative endeavors, as well as an expanding fleet of military and commercial ships and ports.

The concept of informal empire was developed by John Gallagher and Ronald Robinson in a 1953 article published in economic history reviewas Kenneth Maxwell pointed out in his discussions of Latin America and China.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative and its engagement in Africa and Latin America follow the pattern of informal global empire formation. The accompanying narrative was seen most recently in President Xi’s presentation at the Vladimir Putin Economic Forum inaugurated earlier this week.

Here is how the Chinese Foreign Ministry summed up President Xi’s presentation:

On the evening of June 17, President Xi Jinping attended and addressed the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in virtual format by invitation.

Xi Jinping stressed that the world is facing major changes and a pandemic not seen in a century, economic globalization is facing headwinds, and the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Development sustainability poses unprecedented challenges. At a time when the international community is so eager to achieve more equitable, sustainable and secure development, we must seize the opportunities, meet the challenges head on and work to implement the Global Development Initiative in order to to build a shared future of peace and prosperity. .

First, we must foster an environment conducive to development. It is important that we follow true multilateralism, respect and support all countries pursuing development paths suited to their national conditions, build an open global economy, and increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries in governance. world economy, with a view to making global development more balanced, coordinated and inclusive.

Second, we need to strengthen development partnerships. It is important to strengthen North-South and South-South cooperation, pool cooperation resources, development partnership platforms and networks, and scale up development assistance, so as to forge greater synergy for development and closing the development gap.

Third, we must advance economic globalization. It is important that we strengthen the soft connectivity of development policies and international rules and standards, reject decoupling attempts, supply disruptions, unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure, remove trade barriers, preserve the stability of chains global industrial and supply chains, fight against worsening food and energy crises, and revive the global economy.

Fourth, we must pursue innovation-driven development. It is important that we unlock the potential for innovation-driven growth, improve the rules and institutional environment for innovation, remove barriers to the flow of innovation factors, deepen exchanges and cooperation in innovation, facilitate greater integration of science and technology into the economy, and ensure that the fruits of innovation are shared by all.

Xi Jinping stressed that the fundamentals of the Chinese economy, its strong resilience, huge potential and long-term sustainability, remain unchanged. We have full confidence in China’s economic development. China will continue to promote high-quality development, expand high-level opening-up with firm determination, and pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. China stands ready to work with Russia and all other countries to explore development prospects, share growth opportunities and make new contributions to deepening global development cooperation and building community. destiny for humanity.

This discourse and China’s economic, cultural and political engagement in Latin America are growing, robust and in direct conflict with US engagement in the region.

And the recent Summit of the Americas hosted by President Biden did not openly discuss China, or how to address its challenges in the region for Western interests.

In a recent column by The temperature diplomatic commentator, Roger Boyes has argued that Joe Biden stands to lose Latin America to China. He noted that there are two reasons why this happens. The first is growing global mistrust of American leadership. Bidens’ confused exit from Afghanistan demonstrated to the global south that Washington was not prepared to fight for just any cause.

And second, there is an ongoing pink tide in Latin America. With the election of left-wing governments in Latin America and China’s willingness to work with anyone who wishes to support its economic and political interests, China is witnessing a rise in their influence in the region.

It is more and more China rather than Washington that offers remedial solutions to Latin American governments in distress. Chinese Covid diplomacy generated 300 million vaccines for Latin America. Some countries have been offered support for local production.

Boyes concluded his article with this general and blunt warning: For them (the countries of the pink tide), the United States does not present a sufficiently convincing model for the future. He remains a largely incurious neighbour. China, for all its human rights violations, repression and authoritarianism, can at least claim to have found a formula for escaping poverty.

“This is the real danger of the leftward shift in Latin America and other parts of the South: the sense among emerging young leaders that the flawed Chinese model offers a plausible idea of ​​progress; that the North American gringo has become irrelevant.

Kenneth Maxwellthe renowned historian and former program director of the Tinker Foundation, Inc., has emphasized the importance of Boyes’ assessment.

Roger Boyes in his comments on Biden and Latin America, China and the pink tide in the region is certainly right about the fragilities of Bidens Latin American politics and the big flop of his Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, and the opportunity for China that this presents. Or rather, it exposes the strong position in Latin America that China already occupies.

Ironically, the upcoming Brazilian presidential election will be a key battleground. It is true that Lula, as Boyes points out, is a former left-wing trade unionist. But Lula was never a Marxist, and he had in his early years of labor activism in So Paulo much support from Americas once powerful (and anti-Communist) United Auto Workers Union. But in foreign policy, he is surrounded by a group of advisers led by his former foreign and defense minister, Celso Amorim, who fundamentally distrust the United States. And under a new Lula administration, Brazil would certainly seek to establish closer and better relations with China.

Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the current right-wing Brazilian president who is after all known as Tropical Trump and enjoys the strong support of Brazilian evangelicals who have close ties to American evangelicals, who are strong supporters of Trump. And Bolsonaro was very close to President Trump, and his sons are close to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, is also close to the Brazilian military and the politically connected shadowy militias that dominate large areas of major Brazilian cities. He’s the most pro-American candidate, which isn’t good for Biden, and he’s already setting the stage to deny the Trump-style election result if he loses, which seems very likely according to the latest. Brazilian opinion polls.

China cares little for the particular internal politics of Latin America. He can and will work with whoever is in power. And he cares even less about the environment, the Amazon rainforest or the human rights of the indigenous population. China cares much more about trade, Brazilian cattle and pigs, Brazilian soybeans and Brazilian oil, and therefore infrastructure and port facilities, access to minerals and investments in power grids and telecommunications.

And he has no history in Latin America of multiple imperialist interventions and support for right-wing military regimes in Latin America, which is a heavy burden that the United States cannot escape.

Roger Boyes is absolutely right: Bidens US is on the back foot in Latin America and China already quietly holds many cards.

Featured photo: People taking photos in front of the mark of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation BRF on Commercial Street in Beijing, China. The Belt and Road Initiative is a major initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping to expand foreign trade and elevate China’s international status. The summit is held from April 25 to 27, 2019.

