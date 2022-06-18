Pakistan will remain on ‘grey list’ until FATF on-site visit





Pakistan will remain on the ‘grey list’ until the Financial Action Task Force’s on-site visit, the global body said on Friday (June 17) at an ongoing four-day FATF plenary session in Berlin, Germany. . The FATF said the South Asian nation has completed all 34 items on the watchdog’s list. The announcement means the country could be taken off the so-called “grey list”. The FATF is an international organization that coordinates global efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

A FATF statement read: “Pakistan has substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 points, and warrants a site visit to verify that the implementation of AML/CFT reforms in Pakistan has started and is continuing. ”

FATF said that since June 2018, Pakistan has made a high-level political commitment to work with FATF and APG to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) regime. . According to the organization, the country has also made efforts to address strategic shortcomings related to terrorist financing.

After the announcement, the country’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, congratulated Pakistan. She tweeted “[international] the community unanimously [acknowleged] Our efforts. Our success is the result of 4 years of challenging journeys.” She also heads the country’s FATF National Coordinating Committee.

Congratulations Pack! FATF declares both action plans complete. The international community has unanimously recognized our efforts. Our success is the result of 4 years of challenging journeys. Pak reaffirms its desire to continue its momentum and give a boost to our economy. Bravo Pak Team FATF. Pak Zindabad!

Hina R Khar (inaHinaRKhar) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims that the “victory” is the result of their efforts. The PTI is the country’s former ruling party under Imran Khan.

Former Prime Minister Khan tweeted: “Pak was nominated for the FATF Greylist in February 2018 and had to complete the toughest course of action ever given to any jurisdiction.”

“When my government took office, we faced the prospect of being blacklisted by this body. Our FATF compliance record was also not favourable,” he added.

Pak was nominated for the gray list by the FATF in February 2018 and had to complete the toughest course of action ever given to any jurisdiction. When my government took over, we faced the dire prospect of being blacklisted by this body. Our FATF compliance history was also not favourable.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the FATF has added Gibraltar to its watch list of countries subject to heightened scrutiny. The FATF also said it had removed Malta from the so-called “grey list” after seeing “significant progress”. According to the global body, the decision on Malta was made in particular on the detection of inaccurate business ownership information and “the prosecution of tax-based money laundering cases using financial intelligence”.

