Turkey takes into account Azerbaijan’s position on restoring relations with Armenia





By Vugar Khalilov MK Efkan Ala, deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in charge of foreign affairs, said Turkey takes into account Azerbaijan’s position on normalizing relations with Armenia, reports Azer news. Ala made the remarks during a joint press conference at the central office of the New Azerbaijan Party on June 16, the report added. He said Turkey is continuing the meetings as part of the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. Meetings of special representatives have taken place. We hope the relationship will improve. I hope the other side also focused on that. Results will be achieved that will benefit not only the two countries, but all states in the region, he said. Speaking about Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, Vice President Ala said the nations have extremely excellent relations and everyone is encouraged to learn from this brotherhood. The MP stressed the significance of his trip to Azerbaijan on the occasion of the first anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the two nations. The visitor expressed his joy for his participation in the international conference devoted to this historical occasion in Shusha, saying that he was happy to see the historic Turkish city of Shusha liberated from the Armenian occupation. Ala pointed out that the friendship and brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan has grown and developed over the years. According to him, Turkish-Azerbaijani relations have reached a new level thanks to Turkey’s support and continued collaboration with Azerbaijan during the 44-day war that saw the liberation of Karabakh from occupation in 2020. In this regard, Turkey supports Azerbaijan with all its strength in the post-war period on the path of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the liberated region of Karabakh in Azerbaijan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeated this position several times, he added. So far, the two brotherly countries have carried out important cooperation initiatives. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and other projects are prominent examples. At the same time, we have increased the trade turnover of the two nations to $5 billion. However, our goal is to increase this amount to $15 billion or more. Regarding the relations of our parties, we signed a cooperation pact last year, and extremely strong ties have been forged between the YAP and the AK party. These relations will be a driving force for the two countries to move forward as one nation, the Turkish MP stressed. Assessing the work done in the year since the signing of the Shusha Declaration, Ala said the Declaration marked the beginning of a new era of peace in the Caucasus. This document is useful not only to Azerbaijan and Turkey, but to the whole region, he stressed. The official pointed out that the region has seen the beginning of a new era after the end of the long-standing occupation and Azerbaijan’s victorious war to liberate Karabakh in accordance with international law. Building peace in the Caucasus is a major goal of this period, and Turkey and Azerbaijan are taking important steps in this direction. At the same time, a good regional format for cooperation in all fields with Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Iran has been proposed, he added. — Follow us on twitter

@AzerNewsAz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azernews.az/nation/195567.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos