Rows of state enterprises always lose in RI, Jokowi: responsibility!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Quite a few State-owned enterprises (BUMN) which have suffered enormous losses to the detriment of the State.

For this reason, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decided to take firm action, through new regulations regarding the responsibilities of SOE commissioners. In the new regulations, Jokowi requires all BUMN commissioners to be liable if the company under their supervision loses.

In PP No. 23 of 2022, Article 59(2) states that commissioners and supervisory boards are fully liable for the losses of the public companies they manage.

“The commissioners and the supervisory board are personally liable for the loss of the BUMN if the person concerned is guilty or negligent in the performance of his duties,” the government wrote in PP 23 of 2022, quoted on Saturday (18/6 /2022).

However, the members of the auditors and the supervisory boards should not be held liable in the event of the loss of the BUMN they manage if they exercised the supervision in good faith, have no personal interest, direct or indirect, and provided advice to the board of directors to avoid losses.

In addition, the minister can also take legal action against a member of the supervisory board who has made a mistake or has been negligent, thus causing the public companies to lose.

There are at least three state enterprises that are also public enterprises, which are known to be making losses. Here is the list.

1. Garuda Indonesia

PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (GIAA) recorded a net loss of US$1.66 billion in September 2021, an increase from US$1.07 billion in September 2020. With an estimated exchange rate of 14,000 rupees per US dollar, Garuda Indonesia’s net loss reached about 23,000 billion rupees.

Garuda Indonesia also has a mountain of debt. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Managing Chairman Irfan Setiaputra explained the debt payment classification division to creditors.

In this case, the classification is divided into payment of debt to public enterprises, non-BUMNs, lessors and creditors with debts below and above 255 million rupees.

The debts of the company to BUMN, including in this case Pertamina, Angkasa Pura I, Angkasa Pura II, AirNav, all BUMN and other subsidiaries of BUMN are changed to long-term invoices.

Meanwhile, non-SOE debt, if less than Rs 255 million, will be paid in cash. Meanwhile, debts to private parties above Rs 255 million will be affected by the Annual Work Plan and Budget (RKAT).

Irfan said the company’s total debt to creditors was $800 million. Of the total debt, some will be paid in cash, some by issuing debt securities, and some by retaining shares as equity.

Of the total debt of US$800 million, US$330 million will be paid by retaining shares as equity. “Later it will be through a rights issue, later it will be given ownership of the Garuda shares,” Irfan said.

2. Waskita Karya

PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (WSKT), reported that its financial performance was still depressed in the first quarter of this year.

The company’s net loss was recorded as having inflated 18 times more than the loss for the first quarter of 2021 to Rp 830.64 billion from just Rp 46.09 billion.

The deterioration in the profit and loss account occurred even though Waskita’s revenue recorded a slight increase to 2.74 trillion rupees in the first three months of this year, from 2.67 trillion rupees in the first quarter. of 2021.

3. Indofarma

PT Indofarma Tbk (INAF) is known to have recorded a net loss of Rs 51.18 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a reversal from the same period last year which still had a profit of Rs 1.82 billion. rupees.

This is partly explained by the decline in net sales. Sales were recorded at Rp 339.03 billion, a slight decrease from the same period the previous year of Rp 373.2 billion.

Additionally, the cost of goods sold ballooned to 309.08 billion rupees from the previous 198.19 billion rupees.

