Boris Johnson undermines Northern Ireland peace process

TOPSHOT – A vehicle drives past a pro-Irish anti-Brexit billboard seen from Dublin Road in … [+] Newry, Northern Ireland, October 1, 2019 on the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland. – Britain will “soon” present new proposals to the EU for a Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on October 1, but dismissed reports he would see customs posts along from the Irish border. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images



Regular readers may be a little annoyed that I repeat my Interregnum thesis every week, but as a framework it seems to be working more and more. The thesis is that in this post-globalization phase of world affairs, the benefits of globalization are rapidly being reversed. Low inflation, low rates and geopolitical peace gave way to record inflation, meteoric rate hikes and brutal war in Europe. Another facet is the vandalism of the pillars and sacred cows of the old globalized world order, from trade deals to diplomatic relations and niceties.

In the past week, another event has confirmed this framework, the attempt by Boris Johnson’s government to get rid of the Northern Irish Protocol, an action that would effectively undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

Many of you who don’t live in or near Ireland will be forgiven for not understanding the intricacies of Irish history, and the particular intricacies of Northern Irish politics and how that came to fruition in Brexit (for example, the backstop has bamboozled most people, including conservative politicians) . I particularly wish that more members of the Johnson government would spend more time trying to grasp the above and the implications of their careless approach to policymaking.

Good Friday

The painstakingly negotiated Good Friday Agreement (1998) is one of the diplomatic triumphs of the globalized age, and its key players have been awarded the Nobel Prize. With the steady building of a close relationship between Germany and France over the past decades, it is one of the most significant diplomatic events in Europe, shared between Great Britain, Ireland and the ‘America.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Now the Johnson government wants to scrap key elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which defines the flow of goods to Northern Ireland and was designed to recognize Northern Ireland’s specific situation. As it stands, the protocol effectively keeps it within the EU in this regard, with a border across the Irish Sea acting to control the flow of goods into Northern Ireland. The protocol was part of the Brexit deal signed by the Conservative government, although it was now unpopular with Unionist leaders who felt the protocol marked the start of a severing of ties between Northern Ireland and the UK. Britain.

Peace

The majority of Northern Ireland Assembly members do not want the Protocol scrapped or rearranged (note for context that over 60% of Northern Irish people voted against Brexit and those who voted for it seem now the most disturbed by its side effects), nor do the governments of the EU, US and Ireland. Introducing a bill to scrap the protocol risks breaking international law, seriously damaging the UK’s reputation as a reliable international partner and potentially breaching the Good Friday Agreement in that would shift the role of the European Court of Human Rights to the countries of the North. Ireland (officially listed in the GFA).

The practical impossibilities of the protocol arrangement can and should be negotiated in good faith between the UK and Irish governments (who now rate Anglo-Irish relations as the worst in forty years) and the EU. Yet the way the Johnson government has handled this effectively squanders the opportunity for good faith negotiations.

What is altogether more puzzling and alarming is why the Johnson government has deployed a strategy that will yield relatively little return (kudos to Eurosceptics and Unionists) at such a high cost.

The main explanation is that it’s a mix of Johnson’s high-risk survival strategy, coupled with the usual disregard for the consequences of his actions (notably the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser just resigned). As with Brexit, the calculations of the internal dynamics of the Conservative party trump the welfare of many and the reputation of the UK. Another example is the cruel policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.

A more troubling explanation is institutional decline. Like other major political debates (such as that on international monetary policy and inflation), the latest decision is a mistake that aims to cover up one or more previous mistakes (Brexit and the way London negotiated).

Brexit hurts

There is now mounting evidence (most recently from LSE economists) that Brexit is hurting the UK economy (although Northern Ireland’s economy is thriving within the EU). This macro context and the pursuit of policies such as the protocol change will relegate the UK well below the superpowers of the multipolar world. A risk is that the big players lose patience with it and ignore it, and over time the same thing happens to the pound sterling. A trade war with the EU would set this in motion and hurt the City.

At a time when the rise and fall of nations is accelerating with the end of globalisation, Boris Johnson is playing with his nation’s relevance. Around him, the UK is changing. Scotland could soon become independent. Northern Ireland itself is changing slowly but noticeably (the strong vote for the Alliance Progressive Party in the Assembly elections is an example), Brussels has turned to other important issues and the economic climate has darkened.

Following the half-hearted attempt to pull him off recently, I suspect Boris’ days could be limited (September) once a credible challenger emerges from the Tory center or Labour. If he goes, he will still have to reset British democracy (she is not alone in this), restore the standards of government and renew the attractiveness of public service through the public service in particular.

As a promising last word, a sign that parts of Britain have not lost hope or contact with Europe, a French brigadier general, Jean Laurentin, took command of the British armies 1st Division!