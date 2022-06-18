Politics
Azerbaijan and Turkey closely monitor Putin’s war in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin’s latest efforts to conquer Ukraine are now nearly four months old. Russia’s initial assault failed but, as Bill Roggio warned early on, encouraging Ukraine is not a strategy, especially since Russia grind Ukraine is down and surviving Western resolve beset by President Joe Bidens’ worries about escalation and European profiteering. Recent comments by former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger give Putin hope that his gamble will succeed.
The West can compartmentalize conflicts, but what happens in Ukraine does not stay in Ukraine. As Putin defies the rules of the post-World War II liberal order and is poised to succeed, other dictators look set to replicate his strategy for their own land grabs.
Consider Azerbaijan, for example. Speaking at the opening of the IX World Forum in Baku on June 16, Azeri dictator Ilham Aliyev Again threatened to launch a war of aggression against Armenia proper. In November 1920, six months after the sovietization of Azerbaijan, the Soviet authorities captured the historical part of our country, Zangazurand annexed it to Armenia, it said, threatening to invade and annex southern Armenia the same way Putin did first in Crimea and now in Donbass. Aliyev’s demand: Armenia renounces its claim to Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian territory attributed by Joseph Stalin to Azerbaijan from which it then voted to pass under the Soviet constitution.
Aliyev’s words are not empty. Earlier this month, I visited the border area between Armenia and the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhchivan. Continuing cuts across the border forced the Armenians to build a large berm to protect civilian cars and trucks. In Yeraskh, an Armenian city in undisputed territory, Azerbaijani officials objected to raising an Armenian flag simply because it was visible on their side of the border from half a mile away.
In Nagorno-Karabakh, whose final status Aliyev had pledged to settle diplomatically before launching a surprise attack on the occasion of the centenary of the Ottoman invasion of Armenia, Aliyev began a harassment campaign through the line of control. Snipers fire on civilian villages and Azeri forces illuminate civilian homes with searchlights at night. And, while Azerbaijan, its lobbyists in Washington and its supporters in the think tank community continue to portray it as a secular state, Azerbaijan has begun broadcast calls to prayer from military trucks to Christian villages. The incitement that Azerbaijan is now directing against the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh is reminiscent of the incitement that immediately preceded the 1994 anti-Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, and Azeri rhetoric towards Armenia proper has parallels in the Saddam Hussein’s rejection of Kuwait’s right to exist prior to the 1990 Iraqi invasion of its southern neighbour.
In Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also very careful. Beyond Russia, there is perhaps no other country today more willing to engage in offensive wars of conquest against neighbors. Turkey effectively annexed a third of Cyprus, not only ethnically cleansing that Greek population, but also cultural genocide against Turkish Cypriots who traditionally reject Erdo’s doctrinaire Islamism. Turkey has also occupied parts of Iraq for more than a quarter of a century and shows no willingness to leave. Greece remains on high alert after Erdogan recently claimed Aegean islands recognized for centuries as Greek. Turkish colonization Kurdish-populated areas in northern Syria continues and may soon become much worse. As National Security Council official Brett McGurk noticedIf you allow the Turks to enter Syria, they will never leave because they consider northern Syria their rightful homeland.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regularly chairs meetings to discuss the latest news in Ukraine and calibrate policy. It is necessary but it would be a huge mistake to believe that the problem today concerns only Russia and Ukraine. Weakness and lack of resolve in the West threaten to open Pandora’s box. Today, Russian forces are ravaging Ukraine. In the absence of any strategy to defend and deter Armenia and Syrian Kurdistan, the war in Ukraine will only be the first chapter of a cascade of conquests. It is time to acknowledge the mistake of the past year and realize that proactive deployments, military transfers and sanctions are both cheaper and more effective than a reactive stampede to roll back an invasion.
Biography of experts – Now contributing editor in 1945, Dr. Michael Rubin is a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). Dr. Rubin is the author, co-author and co-editor of several books exploring diplomacy, Iranian history, Arab culture, Kurdish studies and Shia politics, including Seven Pillars: What Really Causes Instability in the Middle East? (AEI Press, 2019); Kurdistan Rising (AEI Press, 2016); Dancing with the Devil: The Perils of Engaging Rogue Regimes (Encounter Books, 2014); and Eternal Iran: Continuity and Chaos (Palgrave, 2005).
Sources
2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2022/06/azerbaijan-and-turkey-are-watching-putins-ukraine-war-closely/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Nepal will move away from the melting camp of Everest base camp – BBC News June 18, 2022
- Erdogan’s visit to Belgrade extremely important June 18, 2022
- Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlory and Jon Rahm mix at the US Open June 18, 2022
- Donald Trump defends his allies who testified against him in an hour-long speech June 18, 2022
- Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor changed after marrying co-star Alia Bhatt, says Neetu Kapoor June 18, 2022